As AQI shoots up, what should asthmatics do?

As residents of Delhi/NCR defied the cracker ban on Diwali, polluted air meant most of them predictably complained of respiratory distress. Even among those who burst the so-called “green” crackers, which are free from barium and heavy metal, there’s no discounting the smoke emitted from them. The morning after, Delhi registered an air quality index (AQI) of 323 while Noida notched up an AQI of 342. Asthma is the most common complaint.

What are the symptoms of asthma?

The main symptom of asthma is shortness of breath. It manifests as chest tightness or pain, wheezing sound when exhaling, paroxysmal coughing, trouble sleeping due to breathlessness or cough. It may be accompanied with a runny, stuffy and congested nose, sneezing, itchy, sore and scratchy throat, eyes and ears or changes in mucus (sputum), all of which indicate allergy.

What leads to air pollution this time every year apart from Diwali?

During October, many factors are at play such as cold weather, pollution, pollination, smog due to the burning of biofuel, hay, crackers or vehicular emissions. Indoor pollution goes up too as people choose to get their houses cleaned and painted around this time. Therefore, efforts should be made to avoid exposure to these triggers by the young, old or known patients of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), TB or those recovering from them. Even patients, who have emerged from a severe Covid infection, should watch out.

What steps should asthmatic patients take this time of the year?

Asthma patients should avoid being exposed to heavy pollution or triggers like dust, pollen and chilly air. They must remain indoors. They should wear masks preferably N95, if tolerable. They must continue taking medicines like inhalers. They must have SOS medicines nearby like steroid inhalers, spacers to use inhalers, plenty of fluids and someone on call who can take them for emergency consultation.

What to do if a person suffers from an asthma attack?

First, stay calm. Take slow and deep breaths. Use SOS medication like an inhaler as prescribed. Use a nebuliser if required as prescribed by the treating doctor. Warm drinks like tea/coffee may help. Reach the hospital when not getting relief.

How much distance should an asthma patient maintain from firecrackers?

Firecrackers are to be avoided at all costs. They are not safe.

What kind of diet and routine should be followed amid Delhi NCR’s air pollution?

A diet rich in fruits and green leafy vegetables because they give you vitamins, especially beta carotene, C and E. Avoid obesity. Avoid known allergy-causing food. Cheese, fish, seafood and peanut butter are known triggers but the individual may know his allergens. Avoid preservative-containing foods. Vitamin D increases immunity. Omega 3 Fatty acid rich foods may help.