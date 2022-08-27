scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

AI tool to track vascular inflammation in Covid-19 patients

The study constructed a new AI-based imaging technology that allows us to detect the degree of vascular inflammation caused in Covid-19. Patients, who do develop this inflammation in their arteries, have up to eight times higher risk of dying in the hospital and need urgent steroid treatment. When steroids are given, these patients no longer experience a higher risk for mortality, says Prof Charalambos Antoniades, British Heart Foundation (BHF)

Prof Charalambos Antoniades, British Heart Foundation (BHF), Chair of cardiovascular Medicine, University of Oxford.

Cardiovascular complications have emerged as a key feature of Covid-19. In a new study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Conference, 2022 and published today in the Lancet Digital Health, researchers have said that direct evaluation of vascular inflammation in Covid-19 cases would pave the way for more efficient trials of new treatments and identify patients who might be at risk of long-term complications. Prof Charalambos Antoniades, British Heart Foundation (BHF), Chair of cardiovascular Medicine, University of Oxford, and lead author of the study. said that this was a novel artificial intelligence-assisted image analysis platform that quantifies cytokine-driven vascular inflammation from routine CT angiograms.

What is this new platform?

This is a first study that introduces a new radio transcriptomic platform which allows us to detect those patients whose arteries are affected by the virus, and help us guide interventions. We presented a new platform that uses quantitative radio transcriptomics to measure cytokine-induced vascular inflammation from routine CT angiograms of the coronary or pulmonary arteries. Quantifying cytokine-induced vascular inflammation in patients with Covid-19 is an unmet need not only for risk stratification of patients admitted to hospital to optimise management and allocation of resources, but also for informing deployment of preventive measures after hospital discharge, as viral infections have been known to increase the risk of future cardiovascular events. By using a radio transcriptomic approach, we constructed a novel imaging signature, the C19-RS, which can be extracted from any CT angiogram that visualises the internal mammary arteries, and provides a quantitative measure of cytokine-induced vascular inflammation in patients with acute SARS-CoV-2 infection.

What were the key findings of the study?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

The study constructed a new imaging technology based on AI that allows us to detect the degree of vascular inflammation caused by Covid-19. Those patients, who do develop this inflammation in their arteries due to Covid-19, have up to eight times higher risk of dying in the hospital and need urgent steroid treatment. When steroids are given, these patients no longer experience a higher risk for mortality. We also found that vascular inflammation triggers thrombosis in Covid-19. The same AI technology can be used to predict risk in other inflammatory diseases beyond Covid-19, and it is being tested now in long-Covid cases. The study was funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, British Heart Foundation, Oxford BHF Centre of Research Excellence, Innovate UK, NIHR Oxford Biomedical Research Centre and Wellcome Trust and Onassis Foundation.

How does this approach offer opportunities for management of future outbreaks of SARS-CoV2 variants or other infectious disease outbreaks?

If a future variant of Covid causes vascular inflammation, it will be lethal as it would mean it escapes the vaccines and causes vascular damage. This technology could be used in screening for future variants or other infectious diseases which may lead to pandemics, as it evaluates the impact of a disease on the arteries in our body. This technology could be used, pending further validation, to stratify patients after they develop SARS-CoV-2 infection, and it could also potentially be applicable to various vascular inflammatory diseases, where cytokine-driven inflammation is biologically relevant.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 05:10:12 pm
Next Story

Reviews this week: Mivi DuoPods F50, Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo, Google Pixel Buds Pro, and URBN wireless power bank

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Want to leave crypto? Here's a quick guide to quit cryptocurrency world safely

Want to leave crypto? Here's a quick guide to quit cryptocurrency world safely

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kunal Rawal and Arpita's pre wedding bash, gallery
Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash was a glamorous affair; see pics
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement