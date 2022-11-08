A ray of light: How to beat the winter blues

A visited me just a few days ago, noticing a change in mood. A had been feeling a bit lethargic and was sleeping more than usual. At the same time, A’s social activities had reduced and was not feeling as motivated to do the things that were routine. This isn’t the first time that A had been feeling this way. In fact, A had experienced these feelings over the last couple of years, each time getting aggravated during the winter, and subsiding as spring set in.

It’s not uncommon for our mood to be affected by the seasons – the changes in sunlight play a significant role in controlling our happy hormones. Known commonly as ‘winter blues’, this refers to a slight disturbance in our mood, thoughts, emotions and energy levels which begins during the fall and winter seasons and typically abates with the onset of summer and can recur year after year. The impact is not as severe as it is seen in a depressive episode and it would not impair an individual’s functioning. It increases the distress a person may experience and makes it somewhat challenging to continue with activities and routines, However, it would not take away from the person’s abilities to engage with the same in any significant way.

The most important aspect to remember when it comes to winter blues is that they are predictable, and so it’s possible to take actions to mitigate their impact. Often people do not recognise that working through winter blues is possible and finding ways to mediate their impact is important to ensure smooth functioning across all domains of life.

One of the main ways to do this is sticking to a routine which is a key aspect. Ensure that you sleep and wake up at the same time as you used to before, even though you may be tempted to sleep in for longer hours in the winter.

Physical activity is also essential for an individual to be able to maintain elevated moods. Regular exercise goes a long way in enhancing our state of well-being. Spending time outdoors, so that you get access to more sunlight, is very important. Make an effort to do things that you enjoy doing and take time out to spend with friends and family. These activities go a long way in uplifting and maintaining moods and enable a person to be able to experience an enhanced state of well-being.

The US-based National Institute of Health (NIH) researchers first recognized the link between light and seasonal depression back in the early 1980s. “These scientists pioneered the use of light therapy, which has since become a standard treatment for Seasonal Affect. In light therapy, patients generally sit in front of a light box every morning for 30 minutes or more, depending on the doctor’s recommendation. The box shines light much brighter than ordinary indoor lighting. Studies have shown that light therapy relieves Seasonal Affective Disorder symptoms for as much as 70 per cent of patients after a few weeks of treatment. Some improvement can be detected even sooner. Research has found that patients report an improvement in depression scores after even the first administration of light…Sitting 30 minutes or more in front of a light box every day can put a strain on some schedules,” says the NIH report.

Winter blues typically refer to a mild condition that while unpleasant, does not cause significant distress in our personal or occupational lives. Some people, however, may experience symptoms of depression that follow a seasonal pattern as well – known as winter depression or seasonal affective disorder. If you find yourself experiencing such symptoms which impact your daily functioning, it’s a good idea to speak to someone and get the support that you require. As we talk about winter blues and seasonal affective disorder, it’s also important for us to remember that such conditions are more likely to occur in places that have more severe winters and where the sunlight significantly reduces during the winter months.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, if you find yourself experiencing any kind of distress, it’s important to prioritise your well-being. Pre-empt the onset of winter blues when possible and take active steps to look after yourself and reach out for help if required.