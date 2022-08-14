scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

A lazy Sunday can help you manage stress

Active procrastinators tend to use time purposefully, have higher self-efficacy, experience less stress and have better academic outcomes. They have better creativity and tend to be in a flow, says Dr Milan Balakrishnan, Consultant Psychiatrist and Psychotherapist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai

By: Express News Service |
August 14, 2022 1:38:30 pm
Spending unproductive time can help us cope with stress. (Source: Pixabay)

Active procrastination involves deliberately postponing decisions or actions in order to use the pressure of a deadline as motivation to get things done. This type of procrastination is sometimes associated with positive outcomes, such as improved academic achievement.

Active procrastinators tend to use time purposefully, have higher self-efficacy, experience less stress and have better academic outcomes. They have better creativity and tend to be in a flow.

Passive procrastination on the other hand is simply being lazy with no intent to further capitalise on the passed time. There may be a presence of an empty thinking and emotional state, which may lead to the feeling of loneliness and cause anxiety. Active vs Passive Procrastination may or may not be pre-planned. However, the deliberation involved in the active procrastination is said to come with outcomes like a lighter mood, feeling of freshness, motivated intent and in general a positive outlook.

Laziness can be a form of active procrastination. Lazy days can help us settle down, rest, even make us think better and become more productive. Spending unproductive time can help us cope with stress. By taking regular breaks, laziness will give an opportunity to our body and our mind to recharge, thus avoiding burnout. Active procrastinators intentionally or unintentionally make effective use of their lazy time by churning out better outputs and results. Passive procrastination may be accompanied with an indecisive behavioural showcase and an inability to regulate one’s own actions. This may lead to a heightened mode of panic which may sometimes lead to depression as well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...Premium
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...

How do acts of laziness, like daytime naps, be helpful for a healthier mind and body?

When we feel lazy, our body and our mind are communicating important information. It may be because we are tired and hungry. It may be because of a lack of motivation. The task may be boring and repetitive. Acknowledging the feeling of laziness can be a great way to better approach the task at hand.

How can laziness be an accelerator of depression and anxiety?

Advertisement

Sometimes depression and anxiety can be misinterpreted as laziness since it can manifest as low energy, low interest and not feeling like doing anything. Anxiety can appear with avoiding anxiety provoking situations and work. Laziness can add to low mood, energy and can worsen negative moods leading to depression.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 01:38:30 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

3

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar's delusional ambition, hubris are hurtin...
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar's delusional ambition, hubris are hurtin...
Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace
Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
Back to 2024 polls drawing board, BJP turns focus to Dalits, EBCs
Bihar

Back to 2024 polls drawing board, BJP turns focus to Dalits, EBCs

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Darlings' director Jasmeet Reen

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

Premium
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Salman Rushdie
Revisiting some of Salman Rushdie’s most memorable novels
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement