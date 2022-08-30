scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

9.2 km, 14 minutes and a donor heart reached the boy who needs it most

A team of doctors from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla retrieved a live donor heart in AIIMS hospital, Delhi earlier today.

The 19-year-old has been suffering a heart problem for the last one-and-a-half years. (Image: Screengrab)

It may look like an impossible feat, covering 9.2 km during peak traffic in 14 minutes. But the Delhi Police managed to create a Green Corridor between AIIMS and Fortis-Escorts Heart Institute so that a heart from a 55-year-old brain-dead woman could be transplanted into a 19-year-old boy.

A team of doctors from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla retrieved a live donor heart in AIIMS hospital, Delhi earlier today. It was led by Dr. Z S Meharwal, Executive Director and Head of Adult Cardiac Surgery, VAD & Heart Transplantation Programme, Dr. Vishal Rastogi, Head, Heart Failure Clinic, and Dr. Naveen Saraf, Director, Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla.

The team was alerted by National Organ Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) about a possible cadaveric heart donor (brain dead) in AIIMS Delhi earlier today. The team left at 5.48 PM to retrieve the heart. The donor heart along with the team reached Fortis at 6:02 PM. The ambulance swiftly completed the 9.2 km in 14 minutes amidst a traffic rush. The 19-year-old, who has been suffering a heart problem for the last one-and-a-half years, could get a new lease of life.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 11:27:06 pm
Next Story

PP Sojitra seeks fifth term as director of Amreli APMC

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

Ranchi to Raipur resort: UPA MLAs fly to ‘safe haven’ to thwart BJP’s ‘poaching bid’

Ranchi to Raipur resort: UPA MLAs fly to ‘safe haven’ to thwart BJP’s ‘poaching bid’

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Jharkhand Gov seeks report from DGP on help’s abuse, eviction of Dalits

Jharkhand Gov seeks report from DGP on help’s abuse, eviction of Dalits

Letter on liquor policy: People 'firing from Hazare’s shoulder', says Kejriwal

Letter on liquor policy: People 'firing from Hazare’s shoulder', says Kejriwal

Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor

Premium
Quota for converted Dalits: SC gives Centre 3 weeks to place its stand on record

Quota for converted Dalits: SC gives Centre 3 weeks to place its stand on record

La Ninã conditions enter 3rd year, 6th time since 1950

La Ninã conditions enter 3rd year, 6th time since 1950

Cops booked in case of abetting suicide after lawyer hangs self in Rajasthan

Cops booked in case of abetting suicide after lawyer hangs self in Rajasthan

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Vipul Prajapati
Exhibition explores artists’ perception of their everyday spaces
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement