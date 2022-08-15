scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

75th Independence Day: India’s great stride in fighting AIDS with ART drugs

‘Until the late 1990s, India was begging powerful countries for support, but now it is a donor of drugs,’ says Dr Ishwar Gilada, the country's foremost HIV and Infectious Diseases physician and president of the AIDS Society of India.

Written by Anuradha Mascarenhas | Pune |
August 15, 2022 2:44:03 pm
As a norm, patients infected with the human immunodeficiency virus need life-long antiretroviral therapy. (Representational image)

Four decades after the first HIV cases were diagnosed in the world and 36 years after the disease was first documented in India, we have come a long way,” according to Dr Ishwar Gilada, the country’s foremost HIV and Infectious Diseases physician and president of the AIDS Society of India.

“Today when we look back at the global fight against AIDS, India’s mammoth contribution becomes self-evident. Over 92 per cent of people living with HIV (PLHIV) worldwide are staying healthy on generic antiretroviral therapy (ART), drugs for which are produced in India,” says Dr Gilada, who has been elected to the governing council of the International AIDS Society.

Most generic antiretroviral medicines cost one per cent or less when compared to those from innovator companies in the rich nations. For example, the best available three-in-one medicine cost $10,452 per patient per year but the lowest quoted cost from India was $69, which is merely 0.7 per cent of the international cost and that too with 100 per cent comparable efficacy and quality, Dr Gilada adds.

“Until the late 1990s, India was begging the powerful countries for support, but now it is a donor,” the expert points out.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...

Globally, ART has been a game-changer due to which PLHIVs can lead a normal, healthy and fulfilling lives. If they remain virally suppressed, then they become untransmittable too (undetectable equals untransmittable or U=U).

As opposed to popular belief, HIV is no more a killer but a chronic manageable condition, like or even better than diabetes. ART ensures four things for PLHIVs – at whichever time in their lives they are diagnosed with HIV, they get a full life as per their life expectancy at birth. Once on ART for three months, PLHIVs stop transmitting the virus even to their spouses/sex partners or unborn child. They don’t have to be hospitalised for HIV-related conditions and they don’t have to compromise on any social, physical or psychological aspects.

“Only when all PLHIVs are on ART and virally suppressed, no one will need to die of AIDS and no new infection should occur too. This progress in the fight against AIDS is conceivable only because of India,” Dr Gilada reiterates.

Advertisement

Without India’s robust generic pharmaceuticals – both quality-wise and quantity-wise – and streamlined global supply chains to make it affordable and accessible, millions of people, especially in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), would have been deprived of the developments of the Global North and many more millions could have lost lives in addition to the 35 million we’ve lost already. The battle of ‘patents versus patents’ wasn’t easy but finally tilted towards India, says Dr Gilada.

Currently 28.7 million out of 38 million people with HIV worldwide are receiving anti-retroviral therapy. “We must reach out to the missing million people who are not currently receiving the medicines if we are to end AIDS. And India’s and Global South’s contribution is critical to even this crucial gap in the last mile… If we are to scale up life-saving medicines along with a full spectrum of HIV care services, particularly in LMICs, the role of India is pivotal,” he says.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 02:44:03 pm

Most Popular

1

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address

3

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

4

When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'

5

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 82-minute speech: dignity for women,...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 82-minute speech: dignity for women,...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid atrocities against Dalits

Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid atrocities against Dalits

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

Premium
Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Independence Day 2022, Independence Day, Independence Day 2022 celebrations, Independence Day celebrations, Indian Independence Day, Independence Day 2022 photos, Independence Day photographs, indian express news
Independence Day 2022: A glimpse of the celebrations of India’s 75th year
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement