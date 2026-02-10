Health Literacy: The Hidden Engine of India’s Economic Growth

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Imagine an overlooked key to India’s economic boom, one that’s not about shiny new tech or massive infrastructure projects. What if it’s something much more personal, something we all deal with every day- our health.
A recent study by The Economist Impact, supported by Haleon, showcases that helping people understand and manage their health better – what we call “health literacy” – could unlock billions in savings and skyrocket productivity across the country.
Health Literacy: The $12 Billion Opportunity for India
The Health Inclusivity Index 2025 found that if India simply reduces low health literacy by 25%, we could save a whopping $12 billion every single year. The explanation for this significant figure is quite straightforward: those who lack a comprehensive understanding of health information tend to spend almost triple the amount on healthcare compared to their more health-literate peers.
When people know how to prevent illnesses, spot early symptoms, and handle common health issues, everyone wins – from individual families to the entire nation. Understanding ‘health literacy’ is crucial- it can be defined as our ability to access and understand health information effectively.
This crucial skill is often ignored when we talk about economic success. However, it is a critical determinant of both public health outcomes and national productivity.
Why Health Literacy Matters
The study, which looked at 40 countries, highlighted something important: certain groups – like women, lower-income families, older adults, and those struggling with health information – carry a heavier burden of poor health.
By empowering these communities with the right health knowledge, we can significantly address the burden of preventable diseases, reduce treatment costs (both direct and indirect), and enable more people to participate in the workforce.
For a nation such as India, where illness results in significant productivity losses, this is not merely a beneficial concept but a strategic imperative to foster widespread prosperity.
Let’s dive into some specific areas where better health understanding can make a huge difference:
Health Inclusion: An Economic Game-Changer
There is a growing recognition that improving access to health information and preventive services constitutes not merely a commendable objective, but a crucial, long-term strategic investment in a nation’s future.
Most recently in its third phase of research, the Health Inclusivity Index underscores the significance of enhancing health literacy and stimulating everyday self-care in mitigating inequality and boosting productivity for comprehensive societal and economic improvement.
For India, integrating health literacy into public policy, educational initiatives, and community programs holds the potential for profound transformation. A healthier population fuels higher productivity, reduces inequality, and lays the foundation for long-term, inclusive economic growth. Investing in health literacy today is investing in India’s prosperous tomorrow.
About Haleon India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare)
Haleon in India is a leading fast-moving consumer healthcare company with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Currently, Haleon India is operating in oral care, digestive health, pain management and respiratory, and Vitamin Mineral Supplement with iconic brands such as Sensodyne, Eno, Centrum, Parodontax, Iodex, Otrivin, Ostocalcium, Polident, and Crocin.
