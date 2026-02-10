Health is Wealth, Better Health = Better Economy

About Haleon India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare)

Haleon in India is a leading fast-moving consumer healthcare company with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Currently, Haleon India is operating in oral care, digestive health, pain management and respiratory, and Vitamin Mineral Supplement with iconic brands such as Sensodyne, Eno, Centrum, Parodontax, Iodex, Otrivin, Ostocalcium, Polident, and Crocin.

