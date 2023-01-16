Harnaaz Sandhu’s gown for Miss Universe 2022 pays homage to Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta

On Sunday, Harnaaz Sandhu passed on the Miss Universe crown to her successor, USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel, in a ceremony held in New Orleans, Louisiana. For her last appearance as the reigning Miss Universe, Harnaaz made sure to represent India’s previous beauty pageant winners — Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, who were crowned in 1994 and 2000 respectively — with her sartorial pick. Sashaying down the stage for her last walk, she wore a head-turning creation by designer Saisha Shinde.

For the unversed, the 22-year-old also opted for a stunning gown by the designer when she was crowned the 70th Miss Universe in December 2021. This time, she chose a black ball gown featuring a plunging neckline, a cut-out back, a giant bow at the back, and a voluminous floor-sweeping skirt. What caught everyone’s attention were Sushmita and Lara’s portraits from their Miss Universe-winning moments printed on the back of the skirt.

With her curled hair resting on her shoulders, Harnaaz opted for minimal accessories to let the dazzling ensemble take centre stage.

Sharing a picture of the gown, Shinde wrote on Instagram, “‘The three stars in the universe from India’ gown. It was such an honour to design this one from my sweetheart Harnaaz. Her reign as Miss Universe was a learning experience for me…she went through a lot and came out shining. She truly is a star! Made this gown keeping only and only that in mind…the three stars in the universe from India.”

Reacting to the same, Lara wished Harnaaz “the brightest road ahead”. She wrote, “I am sure she’s going to blaze her own individual, glorious path.”

The designer shared a picture of an ombre orange gown, as well, which she made as an option for Harnaaz’s farewell. “Anyone who knows me knows my love and passion for pageants! When Harnaaz got back the Miss Crown home after 21 years, I was on top of the world…that she won it on my gown was the icing on the cake. And, thus, without any hesitation, I made two farewell gown options. This is the other one – the orange gown that Harnaaz always wanted,” he wrote.

