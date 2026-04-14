Happy Vishu 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Greetings and Messages to Celebrate Malayalam New Year

Happy Vishu 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Greetings, Messages: Vishu will be celebrated on April 15, 2026, marking the start of the Medam month in the Malayalam calendar. Widely observed in Kerala, the festival represents fresh beginnings, prosperity, and optimism for the year ahead.

Although Vishu is often associated with the New Year, the traditional Malayalam calendar actually begins with the month of Chingam; however, many people, especially in the Malabar region, regard Vishu as the astrological New Year.

Indian Express has curated a selection of heartfelt wishes and greeting cards to help you share joy and connect with loved ones.

Happy Vishu 2026 Wishes:

Wishing you a bright and prosperous Vishu 2026! May your year be filled with happiness and success.