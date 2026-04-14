Happy Vishu 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Greetings and Messages to Celebrate Malayalam New Year

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Happy Vishu 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Greetings, Messages: Vishu will be celebrated on April 15, 2026, marking the start of the Medam month in the Malayalam calendar. Widely observed in Kerala, the festival represents fresh beginnings, prosperity, and optimism for the year ahead.
Although Vishu is often associated with the New Year, the traditional Malayalam calendar actually begins with the month of Chingam; however, many people, especially in the Malabar region, regard Vishu as the astrological New Year.
Indian Express has curated a selection of heartfelt wishes and greeting cards to help you share joy and connect with loved ones.
Wishing you a bright and prosperous Vishu 2026! May your year be filled with happiness and success.
Happy Vishu! May new beginnings bring joy, peace, and endless opportunities into your life.
May the light of Vishu fill your home with positivity and your heart with hope.
Wishing you and your family a joyful Vishu filled with love, laughter, and togetherness.
May this Vishu mark the start of a year full of blessings, growth, and good health.
Let this new year bring you closer to your dreams and fill your days with happiness.
May your life be as bright and beautiful as the Vishu morning. Happy Vishu 2026!
Sending you warm wishes for prosperity, success, and happiness this Vishu.
May abundance and positivity follow you throughout the year ahead.
Here’s to fresh starts and beautiful beginnings—Happy Vishu!
“Every Vishu is a gentle reminder that new beginnings come with quiet hope and endless possibilities.”
“Let the light of Vishu guide your path and fill your year with purpose and peace.”
“A new year doesn’t start with time, it starts with belief. Happy Vishu 2026!”
“Like the Vishukkani, may your life always reflect abundance, beauty, and positivity.”
“New beginnings bloom where hope is planted, welcome Vishu with an open heart.”
“May this Vishu inspire you to grow, shine, and embrace every moment with gratitude.”
“The beauty of Vishu lies in its promise, every ending leads to a fresh start.”
“Step into Vishu 2026 with courage in your heart and dreams in your eyes.”
“Let this year be brighter, kinder, and more meaningful than the last.”
“Vishu is not just a festival, it’s a feeling of renewal and quiet joy.”
New year, new light, Happy Vishu 2026!
Vishu vibes: fresh start, calm heart.
Let your year begin with positivity and purpose.
Bright mornings, brighter year—Happy Vishu!
A new beginning starts today.
Vishu 2026: choosing peace and growth.
Start fresh, stay blessed.
Reset. Reflect. Rise. Vishu 2026.
Wishing you a Vishu filled with light, laughter, and lasting happiness. May this new beginning bring you endless success.
Happy Vishu 2026! May your days ahead be bright with hope, peace, and beautiful opportunities.
May this auspicious occasion bring prosperity to your home and positivity to your heart.
Wishing you and your family a joyful Vishu filled with love, warmth, and togetherness.
May the blessings of Vishu guide you toward success and fill your life with good health and happiness.
On this Vishu, may you find new reasons to smile and new paths to achieve your dreams.
Sending you heartfelt wishes for a year full of growth, peace, and prosperity.
May this Vishu mark the start of a journey filled with success, positivity, and meaningful moments.