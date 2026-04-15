Happy Vishu 2026 Wishes: Best Malayalam New Year Images, Quotes, Messages, And Status To Share On WhatsApp With Loved Ones

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Happy Vishu (Malayalam New Year) 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, And Status: Vishu is a celebration of new beginnings, positivity, and hope, observed with great joy in Kerala and among Malayali communities worldwide. Marking the start of a new cycle, today, the festival shall bring families together to welcome prosperity and happiness into their lives.
The day begins with the auspicious Vishukkani ritual, followed by prayers, new clothes, and the exchange of Vishukkaineetam, symbolizing blessings and generosity. With traditional feasts and heartfelt wishes, Vishu becomes a beautiful reminder to embrace fresh starts, cherish loved ones, and step into the year ahead with optimism.
Indian Express has curated a selection of heartfelt wishes and greeting cards to help you share joy and connect with loved ones.
Wishing you a year where everything aligns just the way you’ve been hoping for. Happy Vishu 2026!
May your life shine brighter than the Vishu morning and feel lighter with every passing day.
This Vishu, may you grow in ways you never imagined and find joy in the simplest things.
May your journey this year be smooth, meaningful, and full of beautiful surprises.
Wishing you a Vishu where happiness feels effortless and success feels natural.
May every step you take this year lead you closer to peace and fulfilment.
“Vishu isn’t just a new year, it’s a quiet reset for the soul.”
“Begin this Vishu not with pressure, but with peace.”
“Some beginnings are loud, others are like Vishu, gentle and full of promise.”
“Let this year unfold naturally, just like the first light of Vishu morning.”
“You don’t need a perfect plan—just a hopeful start. Happy Vishu 2026.”
“Vishu teaches us that even the smallest fresh start can change everything.
Wishing you a Vishu where everything feels a little lighter, a little brighter, and just right.
May this new beginning bring clarity to your mind and calm to your heart. Happy Vishu 2026!
This Vishu, may life move at your pace; steady, meaningful, and fulfilling.
Wishing you a year where happiness isn’t rushed, but quietly grows every day.
May your path ahead feel clear, your choices confident, and your days peaceful.
Let this Vishu be about becoming, not proving, grow in your own time.
Vishu 2026: less noise, more meaning.
Beginning again, but this time, with intention.
No big resolutions, just small real changes. Happy Vishu!
This year, I choose calm over chaos.
Soft reset. Strong mindset. Vishu vibes.
Growing quietly, shining steadily.