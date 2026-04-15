Happy Vishu 2026 Wishes: Best Malayalam New Year Images, Quotes, Messages, And Status To Share On WhatsApp With Loved Ones

Happy Vishu (Malayalam New Year) 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, And Status: Vishu is a celebration of new beginnings, positivity, and hope, observed with great joy in Kerala and among Malayali communities worldwide. Marking the start of a new cycle, today, the festival shall bring families together to welcome prosperity and happiness into their lives.

The day begins with the auspicious Vishukkani ritual, followed by prayers, new clothes, and the exchange of Vishukkaineetam, symbolizing blessings and generosity. With traditional feasts and heartfelt wishes, Vishu becomes a beautiful reminder to embrace fresh starts, cherish loved ones, and step into the year ahead with optimism.