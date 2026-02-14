Happy Valentine’s Day 2026 Wishes & Images: Romantic Quotes, Status, Messages, GIFs, Wallpapers to Share With Your Loved Ones

appy Valentine's Day 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Valentine's Day is annually marked February 14, a global observance which celebrates love, romance, and friendship, in honour of Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Happy Valentine's Day 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status
Happy Valentine‘s Day 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Valentine’s Day, observed every year on 14 February, is a special occasion dedicated to expressing love and affection among partners, friends, and family. As we celebrate Valentine’s Day today, if you are looking for ways to express your affection to your partner, indianexpress.com has compiled a selection of heartfelt messages and quotes for you.

READ: Timeless Tales: Celebrating love, spring and the lessons of Shiva and Parvati

Romantic Wishes For Husband / Wife / Partner:

To the person who makes every ordinary day feel like a celebration—I’m so lucky to do life with you.

Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite. Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever person. Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite. Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever person.

I didn’t believe in soulmates until I met you. Thank you for loving me exactly as I am.

You’re the best thing that ever happened to me. Here’s to a lifetime of more laughs and late-night talks.

Meeting you was fate, but falling in love with you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done. Meeting you was fate, but falling in love with you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done.

Home isn’t a place, it’s a person—and for me, it’s always been you.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. Thank you for making every moment magical.

Love is the greatest gift of all. Happy Valentine's Day Love is the greatest gift of all. Happy Valentine’s Day

You’re my person, my heart, my everything. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Galentine’s Messages For Best Friends:

Happy Valentine’s Day to my platonic soulmate. Thanks for always being a text away.

Who needs a Valentine when I have a best friend like you? Let’s eat our weight in chocolate.

To the person who has seen me at my worst and still thinks I’m the best—I love you! To the person who has seen me at my worst and still thinks I’m the best—I love you!

Sending you a huge hug today. Thanks for being the main character in my life story.

Happy Valentine’s Day! Thanks for being the person I can always count on for a vent session.

Here’s to another year of us being the most iconic duo I know.

Sweet Quotes For Photo Cards:

Happy Valentine’s Day to my favourite human.

You make my heart so happy. You make my heart so happy.

Wishing you a day filled with love and all the chocolate you can eat.

Life is better with you by my side.

Sending all my love your way today. Sending all my love your way today.

So glad we found each other. Happy Valentine’s Day!

