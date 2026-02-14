Happy Valentine’s Day 2026 Wishes & Images: Romantic Quotes, Status, Messages, GIFs, Wallpapers to Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Valentine‘s Day 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Valentine’s Day, observed every year on 14 February, is a special occasion dedicated to expressing love and affection among partners, friends, and family. As we celebrate Valentine’s Day today, if you are looking for ways to express your affection to your partner, indianexpress.com has compiled a selection of heartfelt messages and quotes for you.

Romantic Wishes For Husband / Wife / Partner:

To the person who makes every ordinary day feel like a celebration—I’m so lucky to do life with you.

Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite. Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever person. Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite. Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever person.

I didn’t believe in soulmates until I met you. Thank you for loving me exactly as I am.