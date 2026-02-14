Happy Valentine’s Day 2026 Wishes & Images: Romantic Quotes, Status, Messages, GIFs, Wallpapers to Share With Your Loved Ones

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Happy Valentine‘s Day 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Valentine’s Day, observed every year on 14 February, is a special occasion dedicated to expressing love and affection among partners, friends, and family. As we celebrate Valentine’s Day today, if you are looking for ways to express your affection to your partner, indianexpress.com has compiled a selection of heartfelt messages and quotes for you.
To the person who makes every ordinary day feel like a celebration—I’m so lucky to do life with you.
I didn’t believe in soulmates until I met you. Thank you for loving me exactly as I am.
You’re the best thing that ever happened to me. Here’s to a lifetime of more laughs and late-night talks.
Home isn’t a place, it’s a person—and for me, it’s always been you.
Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. Thank you for making every moment magical.
You’re my person, my heart, my everything. Happy Valentine’s Day!
Happy Valentine’s Day to my platonic soulmate. Thanks for always being a text away.
Who needs a Valentine when I have a best friend like you? Let’s eat our weight in chocolate.
Sending you a huge hug today. Thanks for being the main character in my life story.
Happy Valentine’s Day! Thanks for being the person I can always count on for a vent session.
Here’s to another year of us being the most iconic duo I know.
Happy Valentine’s Day to my favourite human.
Wishing you a day filled with love and all the chocolate you can eat.
Life is better with you by my side.
So glad we found each other. Happy Valentine’s Day!
