Happy Valentine’s Day 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Photos, Greeting Cards To Share With Your Special One

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 08:00 PM IST
Happy Valentine‘s Day 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Photos: Valentine’s Day, observed annually on February 14, is a worldwide celebration dedicated to expressing love and affection. In 2026, the day will fall on a Saturday.

Named in honour of Saint Valentine, this occasion provides couples with a special time to celebrate their relationships, while also allowing friends and family to express their appreciation for one another, thereby strengthening the connections we hold dear.

To help readers celebrate, The Indian Express has compiled a collection of the finest wishes and greeting card images to share with loved ones.

Romantic Messages for Your Partner

You are the reason my heart beats faster, and my soul feels at peace. Happy Valentine’s Day to my everything.

In a world full of temporary things, you are my forever. I love you more with every passing year.

Every moment spent with you feels like a beautiful dream I never want to wake up from.

You haven’t just changed my life; you’ve become my life. Happy Valentine’s Day, my beautiful love.

My favourite place to be is wherever you are. Thank you for being the highlight of my 2026.

Loving you is as natural as breathing and just as essential. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Sweet Wishes for Husband and Wife

To my partner in life and my love for all time: Thank you for building this beautiful life with me.

Happy Valentine's Day to the one who has seen me at my best and my worst and loved me through it all.

Our love story is my favourite book. I can’t wait to write the rest of the chapters with you.

To my amazing husband/wife: You are my rock, my home, and my heart. Here’s to us in 2026.

Marriage is an adventure, and there is nobody else I'd rather have as my co-pilot. I love you!

Beyond the chores and the routine, you are still the person who makes my world spin. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Love Quotes for Your Partner

I have seen the best of you, and I have seen the worst of you, and I choose both.

Whatever our souls are made of, yours and mine are the same.

I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.

You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known; and even that is an understatement.

If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk through my garden forever.

To the world, you may be one person, but to me, you are the world.

You're the piece of me I didn't know was missing until I found you.

