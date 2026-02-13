Happy Valentine’s Day 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Photos, Greeting Cards To Share With Your Special One

Happy Valentine's Day 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status: As we're looking ahead to celebrate Valentine's Day, here is a list of wishes that one can share with their loved ones.

Happy Valentine‘s Day 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Photos: Valentine’s Day, observed annually on February 14, is a worldwide celebration dedicated to expressing love and affection. In 2026, the day will fall on a Saturday.

Named in honour of Saint Valentine, this occasion provides couples with a special time to celebrate their relationships, while also allowing friends and family to express their appreciation for one another, thereby strengthening the connections we hold dear.

To help readers celebrate, The Indian Express has compiled a collection of the finest wishes and greeting card images to share with loved ones.

Romantic Messages for Your Partner

You are the reason my heart beats faster, and my soul feels at peace. Happy Valentine’s Day to my everything.