Happy Ugadi 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Status for Telugu New Year Festival Celebrations

Happy Ugadi (Telugu New Year) 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Photos, WhatsApp Status: Ugadi is being celebrated today, on Thursday, March 18, 2026, and is also coinciding with other major Hindu festivals, such as Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Navratri.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMar 19, 2026 05:00 AM IST
Happy Ugadi 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages: Share the wishes with friends and family.Happy Ugadi 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages: Share the wishes with friends and family.
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Happy Ugadi 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Photos, WhatsApp Status: Hindus in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka celebrate Ugadi, a significant festival, marked on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar, which falls in the month of Chaitra, or late March or early April in the Gregorian calendar. It is being celebrated today, on Thursday, March 18, 2026, and is also coinciding with other major Hindu festivals, such as Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Navratri.

Happy Ugadi 2026! Here are some wish ideas you can share for the Telugu New Year:

Wishing you a joyful Ugadi filled with prosperity, happiness, and success in every step of life.

May this Ugadi bring new hopes, new aspirations, and endless joy to you and your family. 

Happy Telugu New Year! “Let this Ugadi inspire you to chase your dreams with courage and confidence.” 

Wishing you a joyful Ugadi filled with prosperity, happiness, and success in every step of life. Wishing you a joyful Ugadi filled with prosperity, happiness, and success in every step of life.

Let this New Year mark the beginning of great achievements and beautiful moments. Happy Ugadi!

May your life be as colourful and joyful as the Ugadi festival. Happy Telugu New Year!

Wishing you a Telugu New Year filled with good health, wealth, and happiness this Ugadi and always. 

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Let this New Year mark the beginning of great achievements and beautiful moments. Happy Ugadi! Let this New Year mark the beginning of great achievements and beautiful moments. Happy Ugadi!

“Every new beginning holds the promise of something beautiful—welcome Ugadi with hope.”

“Ugadi is the time to refresh your mind and restart your journey with positivity.”

May this auspicious day fill your home with positivity and your heart with peace. Happy Telugu New Year!

Sending warm Ugadi wishes for a year full of growth, success, and happiness. Sending warm Ugadi wishes for a year full of growth, success, and happiness.

Sending warm Ugadi wishes for a year full of growth, success, and happiness.

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May every day of the new year bring you closer to your dreams. Happy Telugu New Year!

Celebrate this Ugadi with love, laughter, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

Sending warm Ugadi wishes for a year full of growth, success, and happiness. Sending warm Ugadi wishes for a year full of growth, success, and happiness.

Wishing you a fresh start and a year full of new opportunities and success.

“A new year, a new chapter—make it meaningful this Ugadi.” Happy Telugu New Year!

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“With Ugadi comes a chance to create brighter days and better tomorrows.”

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