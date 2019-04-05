Happy Ugadi 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Ugadi (Gudi Padwa) 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Celebrated widely across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, the New Year festival Ugadi, which is also known as Yugadi, is of utmost importance. The name Yugadi is derived from the Sanskrit words yuga (age) and adi (starting) – ‘the beginning of a new age’. According to mythology, Lord Brahma created the universe on Ugadi.

In Maharashtra, people celebrate the day as Gudi Padwa. This year, the auspicious occasion will be celebrated on April 6.

If you are away from your loved ones, then you can at least celebrate it in spirit. Send these lovely messages to your friends and family.

* Gudi Padwa is the beginning of a New Year!

Hope the new year has all the colours of Happiness & Laughter.

Happy Gudi Padwa!

* May this Happy occasion of Gudi Padwa bring countless joy, wealth, prosperity, good health to you and your family!

Happy Gudi Padwa!

* Buri yaado se na kare aankhe nam,

Khatta swad chakh kar bhulaye gum,

Aao sab yaaro, mil kar manaye,

Ugadi ka tyohaar hum,

Wishing you a Happy Ugadi…!!

* May the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa bring you millions of joys and good health. Happy Gudi Padwa!

* Ugadi means…

New Life

New Hope

New Aspirations

New Beginning

Let’s make each day Ugadi!

* Wishing you lots of love on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Have lots of fun with your family and friends.

* Memories of moments celebrated together

Moments that have been in my heart, forever

Make me Miss You even more this Ugadi.

Hope this Gudi Padwa brings in Good Fortune & Abounding Happiness for you!

HAPPY Gudi Padwa.

* Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire but not to Envy.

Good Wishes for a joyous Ugadi and a Happy New Year!

* Wish you and your family a Happy Gudi Padwa

May this day bring in your life – happiness, prosperity and good luck!