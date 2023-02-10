scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Happy Teddy Day 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Pics, Greetings and Photos

Happy Teddy Day

The season of Cupid is here that makes people go out of their way to make their partners feel special.Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10 each year. The day falls in the middle of Valentine’s Week- that begins on February 7 and ends on February 14. The first day of Valentine’s Week is Rose day and is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally the most-awaited, Valentine’s Day.

Cute teddy bears have been a favourite gift to give by lovers for ages. They come in all sizes, shapes and colours and also have loving messages embossed on them. You can choose the one that you like depending upon your preference.

On this Teddy Day, here are wishes. images, quotes, status, wallpapers, pics, greetings and photos to share with your loved ones.

Hope this Teddy will make you smile when I am not around. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart!

This teddy is me gifting you a part of me for you to hold and keep. Happy Teddy Day!

This soft cuddly teddy shows that I will always be there for you. Happy Teddy Day!

Who said teddies aren’t real. Just look at you! You are the cutest and most lovable teddy! Happy Teddy Day!

Happy Teddy Day to the love of my life. I want to express today that you are my best friend. I miss you every night and every day!

Teddy bears don’t need hearts as they are stuffed with love. Happy Teddy Day

I’m sending a cuddly teddy bear to my lovely and gorgeous love because you should always keep smiling. Happy Teddy Day, my love

