Happy Saraswati Puja 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Pictures to Share on Basant Panchami

Happy Saraswati Puja 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: Basant or Vasant Panchami, which is translated as Basant, which means spring, and Panchami (fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha, corresponding to January-February in the Gregorian calendar, is a significant Hindu festival which marks the arrival of spring. In some parts of India, it is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja, in honour of the Hindu goddess Saraswati, on her birth anniversary.

It is marked by kite flying in North India, while in states like Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, Saraswati Puja is observed. As we celebrate the occasion today, on January 23, indianexpress.com has compiled the best wishes to share with loved ones.

Happy Saraswati Puja 2026: Best Wishes

Wishing you a very Happy Basant Panchami. May the blessings of Saraswati strengthen your intellect and character.

May Maa Saraswati bless you with wisdom, knowledge, and success. Happy Saraswati Puja 2026.

Wishing you clarity of thought, creativity, and lifelong learning on this auspicious day.

On this day of renewal, may your life move toward progress and fulfilment. Happy Saraswati Puja!

May this Saraswati Puja bring enlightenment and peace into your life.

Let knowledge guide your actions and wisdom shape your future.

Warm wishes for progress, discipline, and intellectual growth.

May your efforts always be blessed with understanding and excellence.

On Saraswati Puja, may learning illuminate every path you choose.

Happy Saraswati Puja 2026—may wisdom always walk beside you.

Happy Saraswati Puja 2026: Quotes

“Knowledge is the foundation upon which wisdom and success are built.”

“Saraswati Puja celebrates the power of learning and clarity of thought.”

“True wealth lies not in possessions, but in wisdom.”

“Education refines the mind and elevates the soul.”

"Where learning thrives, ignorance fades."

“Wisdom transforms effort into achievement.”

“An enlightened mind is the greatest blessing.”

“Learning is a lifelong journey, honoured on Saraswati Puja.”

Happy Saraswati Puja 2026: WhatsApp Messages

May Maa Saraswati bless you with wisdom, focus, and success. Happy Saraswati Puja 2026 🙏

On this sacred day, may knowledge and creativity fill your life.

Wishing you clarity of thought, peace of mind, and excellence in all you do. 📚

Let learning enlighten your mind and strengthen your future. Happy Saraswati Puja

On this auspicious occasion, may wisdom lead you to great achievements. 📖

Saraswati Puja greetings to you and your family—may knowledge forever guide you!

Invoke wisdom, embrace learning, and walk the path of success. Happy Saraswati Puja 2026! 🌸