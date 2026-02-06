Happy Rose Day 2026: Romantic Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Photos And More

Happy Rose Day 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status: Mark the day by sharing these special customized wishes with loved ones. (Designed by: Angshuman Maity/Indian Express)

Happy Rose Day 2026: Romantic Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card: Valentine’s Week officially begins with the celebration of Rose Day today, February 7, 2026, falling on a Friday.

On this special day, people exchange roses to convey their feelings, with different colours symbolising various emotions such as love, friendship, and respect.

Red roses represent deep love and passion, yellow roses signify friendship and joy, while white roses stand for purity and new beginnings.

Rose Day sets the tone for the rest of the week, encouraging people to express their affection and appreciation for their loved ones in meaningful ways.

Apart from gifting roses, share these unique and heartfelt Rose Day messages and notes for a more elaborate expression of love.