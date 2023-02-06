Happy Rose Day 2023: Wishes, images, quotes, status, greeting cards, and photos

Happy Rose Day 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Every year ahead of February 14, Valentine’s Week or the week of love is symbolically celebrated with much fervour — starting with Rose Day on February 7. This week leading up to Valentine’s Day is all about planning special surprises and gifting your loved ones their favourite things, and finally expressing your love on the much-awaited day!

On Rose Day, lovers and friends gift roses to each other on the occasion and also express how they feel about them. In fact, each colour of the rose also conveys a specific meaning. Along with the rose, there are always messages and cards that you may want to send across.

So, this special Rose Day, send your love to that special person with these lovely wishes and show that you care.

*You are the best thing that happened in my life. Wishing you a very happy rose day!

Happy Rose Day 2023 Wishes Images: Have a great one! (Source: Pixabay) Happy Rose Day 2023 Wishes Images: Have a great one! (Source: Pixabay)

*You are a Rose of My Dream,

You are a Rose of My Heart,

You are a Rose of My Smile,

You are a Rose of My Life…

Happy Rose Day!

Happy Rose Day 2023 Wishes: Wish the best life ahead with me! (Source: Pixabay) Happy Rose Day 2023 Wishes: Wish the best life ahead with me! (Source: Pixabay)

*When I looked at the red roses and you, I found that you are the most beautiful creation of God. Happy Rose Day, my girlfriend!

Happy Rose Day 2023 Wishes Images: May you have the best day ahead! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Rose Day 2023 Wishes Images: May you have the best day ahead! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*There is no feeling more soothing and comforting than having the love of your life beside you. I love you, sweetie. Happy Rose Day.

Advertisement

Happy Rose Day 2023 Wishes Images: Have a good one (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Rose Day 2023 Wishes Images: Have a good one (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*My life is empty without you, just like a garden without roses. Be there always.

Happy Rose Day 2023 Wishes Images: Have a fabulous one (Source: Pixabay) Happy Rose Day 2023 Wishes Images: Have a fabulous one (Source: Pixabay)

*Roses are red, skies are blue, sugar is sweet, and so are you. Happy Rose Day dear!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!