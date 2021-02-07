scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 07, 2021
Happy Rose Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Rose Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pictures: Make your loved one feel special with a red rose.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 7, 2021 6:00:11 am
Happy Rose Day 2021 Wishes Images: This Rose Day confess your feelings with a red rose. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Rose Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics:  The month of February is along celebration of love. On February 7 Rose Day is celebrated and roses are exchanged. Red roses are universally considered as the symbol of love. And their significance increases during this day. However, every colour of rose contains a message. For instance, white and yellow rose symbolise peace and friendship.

Celebrate this day by sharing these lovely wishes!

Happy Rose Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Rose Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Rose Day, everyone!

Happy Rose Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Rose Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Rose Day, my love!

*This red rose symbolises my deep love and affection for you, Happy Rose Day!

Happy Rose Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Rose Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this Rose Day all I am asking from you in return is a promise to smile forever, no matter what the circumstances will be. Happy Rose Day!

*Happy Rose Day!

Happy Rose Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Rose Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Red is for power, Red is for passion and Red roses are for my beloved, Happy Rose Day Darling!

Wish you a very Happy Rose Day!

