Happy Republic Day 2026: Top 50+ Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Photos and Greetings

Happy Republic Day 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Status, WhatsApp Messages: indianexpress.com has compiled best wishes and greetings to share with all.

Happy Republic Day 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Status, WhatsApp Messages, Photos: Today, on Monday, January 26, India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, which marks the day, i.e., 26 January, 1950, when the Indian Constitution came into effect.

On the day, several social and cultural activities are organised, with the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, New Delhi, being the main highlight.

As we mark the national day today, share the spirit of unity and patriotism with these specially curated wishes and greetings curated by indianexpress.com.

Happy Republic Day 2026: Wishes

Wishing you a proud and joyful Republic Day 2026. May our nation continue to grow in unity and strength.