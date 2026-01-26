Happy Republic Day 2026: Top 50+ Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Photos and Greetings

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Happy Republic Day 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Status, WhatsApp Messages, Photos: Today, on Monday, January 26, India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, which marks the day, i.e., 26 January, 1950, when the Indian Constitution came into effect.
On the day, several social and cultural activities are organised, with the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, New Delhi, being the main highlight.
As we mark the national day today, share the spirit of unity and patriotism with these specially curated wishes and greetings curated by indianexpress.com.
Wishing you a proud and joyful Republic Day 2026. May our nation continue to grow in unity and strength.
Happy Republic Day 2026! Let us honour our Constitution and the values it represents.
On this Republic Day, may peace, progress, and prosperity guide India forward.
Warm wishes on Republic Day 2026. Let us celebrate the spirit of a sovereign India.
Happy Republic Day! May the tricolour always fly high with pride and dignity.
Wishing every Indian a meaningful and inspiring Republic Day 2026.
Happy Republic Day 2026. May India continue to shine on the global stage.
Let us salute the Constitution that binds us together. Happy Republic Day!
Proud to be an Indian. Wishing you a very Happy Republic Day 2026.
“The Constitution is not just a document; it is the soul of our democracy.”
“Republic Day reminds us that power lies in the hands of the people.”
“Freedom is protected by responsibility—Republic Day is a reminder of both.”
“A strong Constitution builds a stronger nation.”
“Our diversity is our strength, safeguarded by our Constitution.”
“The future of India rests on the principles laid down on 26 January.”
“Republic Day honours not just freedom, but equality and justice.”
“Democracy thrives when citizens uphold constitutional values.”
“The Constitution gives every Indian a voice—use it wisely.”
Happy Republic Day 2026 🇮🇳 Let us respect our Constitution and our nation.
Proud moment for every Indian. Wishing you a Happy Republic Day!
Freedom, unity, and justice—Happy Republic Day 2026.
Let the tricolour remind us of our duties. Happy Republic Day!
Celebrating the spirit of India this 26th January.
Happy Republic Day! May India continue to progress and prosper.
Saluting the Constitution and the spirit of democracy.
Let us be responsible citizens. Happy Republic Day 2026!
