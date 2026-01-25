Happy Republic Day 2026: Best Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Pictures and Greetings

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Happy Republic Day 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Pics: India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Monday, 26 January 2026. This day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which established India as a republic and serves as the supreme law that all citizens must abide by.
With the day around the corner, indianexpress.com has shared greetings, wishes, quotes, and more that one can share with their friends and family to mark this significant occasion.
Warm wishes on Republic Day 2026. May our nation continue to progress with unity and constitutional values.
On this Republic Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.
Wishing you a proud and patriotic Republic Day filled with respect for our Constitution.
Happy Republic Day 2026. Let us honour the sacrifices that shaped our democratic nation.
On this auspicious day, may India continue to stand strong as a sovereign, socialist, secular republic.
Best wishes on Republic Day. May peace, progress, and prosperity prevail across the nation.
“The Constitution is not merely a document, but the foundation of our democratic conscience.”
“Republic Day reminds us that power in India rests with its people.”
“Democracy flourishes when citizens uphold the spirit of the Constitution.”
“Republic Day is a tribute to the vision of those who framed our democratic future.”
“Unity in diversity is the enduring strength of the Indian Republic.”
Republic Day 2026 is a reminder of our shared responsibility to protect India’s democratic ideals.
As we celebrate Republic Day, let us pledge to uphold the Constitution in thought and action.
This Republic Day, may we work together for inclusive growth and national harmony.
Let the values of our Republic guide our decisions and define our progress.
On Republic Day 2026, let us honour our past while shaping a stronger future.
Celebrating Republic Day means respecting the law and embracing civic responsibility.
Wishing all citizens a meaningful Republic Day rooted in democratic pride.
Proud to be a citizen of the Indian Republic. Happy Republic Day 2026.
Celebrating democracy, the Constitution, and unity. 🇮🇳
Republic Day 2026: Honouring the strength of our Constitution.
Freedom guided by law. Equality powered by democracy.
One nation. One Constitution. One collective responsibility.
Republic Day reminds us that democracy begins with us.
Proud of our past, committed to our Republic’s future.
