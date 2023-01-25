scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Republic Day 2023: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Republic Day 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: Let us join hands to protect our nation from all the social evils that are plaguing it. Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day

Happy Republic Day 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Republic Day is celebrated each year on January 26. It was on this day that our Constitution came into effect in 1950. This year, India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day. In honour of this day, various social and cultural activities are being organised. The biggest one among them is the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, which takes place every year. It is attended by the President of India, government officials, and many foreign dignitaries.

On Republic Day, people also remember India’s history, its freedom struggle, and its path to self-determination. If you want to wish your friends, family, and near and dear ones on this Republic Day, look no further as we have got you covered. Below are some wishes images, quotes, status, photos, messages, and greetings to share:

*May we, as a country, always have the strength to stand up for what is right, to protect vulnerable groups, minorities, women, and children. May the spirit of brotherhood always encompass us. Happy Republic Day day to one and all!

Happy Republic Day

*May the spirit of togetherness, brotherhood and justice always prevail in our country. Happy 74th Republic Day!

Republic Day wishes

*“Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high
Where knowledge is free
Where the world has not been broken up into fragments
By narrow domestic walls
Where words come out from the depth of truth
Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection
Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way
Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit
Where the mind is led forward by thee
Into ever-widening thought and action
Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake. – Rabindranath Tagore
Happy 74th Republic Day”

Republic Day wishes

*Hope you always hold your head high. Happy Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day

*Let us make a pledge to our motherland that we will do everything that we can to rid it of all the evils. Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day 2023

*Time to salute the nation and its warriors. Happy Republic Day!

74th Republic Day

*Let us join hands to protect our nation from all the social evils that are plaguing it. Happy Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day

*May we always abide by the principals of our Constitution that enshrines justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Happy 74th Republic Day!

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 21:40 IST
