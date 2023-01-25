Republic Day 2023: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Republic Day 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Republic Day is celebrated each year on January 26. It was on this day that our Constitution came into effect in 1950. This year, India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day. In honour of this day, various social and cultural activities are being organised. The biggest one among them is the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, which takes place every year. It is attended by the President of India, government officials, and many foreign dignitaries.

On Republic Day, people also remember India’s history, its freedom struggle, and its path to self-determination. If you want to wish your friends, family, and near and dear ones on this Republic Day, look no further as we have got you covered. Below are some wishes images, quotes, status, photos, messages, and greetings to share:

*May we, as a country, always have the strength to stand up for what is right, to protect vulnerable groups, minorities, women, and children. May the spirit of brotherhood always encompass us. Happy Republic Day day to one and all!

*May the spirit of togetherness, brotherhood and justice always prevail in our country. Happy 74th Republic Day!

*“Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high

Where knowledge is free

Where the world has not been broken up into fragments

By narrow domestic walls

Where words come out from the depth of truth

Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection

Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way

Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit

Where the mind is led forward by thee

Into ever-widening thought and action

Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake. – Rabindranath Tagore

Happy 74th Republic Day”

*Hope you always hold your head high. Happy Republic Day!

*Let us make a pledge to our motherland that we will do everything that we can to rid it of all the evils. Happy Republic Day!

*Time to salute the nation and its warriors. Happy Republic Day!

*Let us join hands to protect our nation from all the social evils that are plaguing it. Happy Republic Day!

*May we always abide by the principals of our Constitution that enshrines justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Happy 74th Republic Day!

