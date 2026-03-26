Happy Ram Navami 2026: Best Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Captions and Pics to Share with Family and Friends

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Happy Ram Navami 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Captions and Pics: On Thursday, 26 March, Ram Navami will be celebrated, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. It is considered one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, and is widely celebrated throughout the country, particularly in Ayodhya, where he was born. As we observe the festival today, the Indian Express has compiled a selection of greetings to share with friends and family on this significant occasion.
Wishing you a joyful Ram Navami filled with peace, prosperity, and divine blessings. Jai Shree Ram!
May Lord Rama bless your home with happiness, harmony, and success. Happy Ram Navami!
On this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, may your life be guided by truth and righteousness.
Warm wishes to you and your family on Ram Navami—stay blessed always. Blessed Ram Navami!
May this Ram Navami bring new hopes and positive energy into your life. Jai Shree Ram!
Jai Shree Ram. Let’s celebrate the ideals of Lord Rama and spread love and kindness everywhere. Happy Ram Navami!
Wishing you strength, wisdom, and courage on this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.
May your heart be filled with devotion and your life with joy today on Ram Navami and always!
Let the divine grace of Lord Rama illuminate your path. Happy Ram Navami to you and your family!
May Lord Rama’s blessings inspire you to follow the path of dharma and truth. Happy Ram Navami!
On this sacred occasion of Ram Navami, let us remember the virtues of courage, compassion, and humility. Jai Shree Ram!
May your life be as virtuous and inspiring as Lord Rama’s journey. Jai Shree Ram and Happy Ram Navami!
Celebrate this Ram Navami by spreading positivity and kindness. Jai Shree Ram!
Let the teachings of Lord Rama guide you through every challenge in life. Happy Ram Navami!
Happy Ram Navami to you and your family. May your home be filled with devotion, your heart with faith, and your life with happiness.
This Ram Navami, may you be blessed with clarity, strength, and unwavering faith. Jai Shree Ram!
Let us honour the birth of Lord Rama by embracing righteousness in our lives. Happy Ram Navami!
Wishing you divine blessings and endless joy on this holy occasion of Ram Navami! Jai Shree Ram!
जय श्री राम 🙏 | Celebrate the birth of righteousness and truth.
May Lord Rama’s blessings shine upon you today and always ✨
Ram Navami vibes: Faith, devotion, and positivity 🌼
Divine blessings, pure hearts, and joyful celebrations 💛
Let Lord Rama guide your journey 🚩 #RamNavami
Peace begins with faith—Happy Ram Navami 🙏
May your life be filled with Ram’s grace and blessings 🌸
A day of devotion, a lifetime of blessings—Happy Ram Navami!