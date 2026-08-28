Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages and Greetings to Share with Brothers and Sisters

Happy Raksha Bandhan Wishes Quotes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings: Raksha Bandhan, celebrated on the full moon of the Hindu month of Shravana, celebrates the bond of love, affection and protection between siblings. Sisters traditionally tie a rakhi around their brothers’ wrists, while brothers offer gifts and promise to stand by them.

The festival has several historical and legendary narratives rather than one definitive origin. One popular story says that Rani Karnavati of Mewar sent a rakhi to the Mughal emperor Humayun when she faced a military threat from Bahadur Shah of Gujarat.

This year, Rakhi is being celebrated on Friday, 28 August 2026, with families coming together to celebrate and strengthening their bonds. indianexpress.com has compiled best wishes that one can share with their siblings to mark the day.

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Happy Raksha Bandhan Wishes

May the bond you share with your sibling grow stronger with every passing year. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May your life always be filled with the love, laughter and support of your sibling. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Here’s to a bond that survives every argument, celebrates every achievement and stands strong through every chapter of life. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May this Raksha Bandhan bring happiness, prosperity and countless beautiful memories to you and your family.

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“Celebrating the endless bond of love, laughter, and lifelong protection. Happy Raksha Bandhan!” “Celebrating the endless bond of love, laughter, and lifelong protection. Happy Raksha Bandhan!”

From childhood mischief to lifelong support, may the beautiful journey of siblinghood always remain special. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May the sacred thread of Rakhi strengthen the bond of love, trust and togetherness between you and your sibling.

Wishing you a Raksha Bandhan filled with warm hugs, heartfelt promises, delicious treats and plenty of laughter.

No matter how far life takes you, may the bond between you and your sibling always keep you close. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

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Happy Raksha Bandhan Quotes

“A sibling is both your mirror and your opposite.”-Elizabeth Fishel

“Siblings are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring.” -Pamela Dugdale

“What brothers say to tease their sisters has nothing to do with what they really think of them.” -Esther M. Friesner

“A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” -Marion C. Garretty

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“Distance only makes the heart grow fonder. Sending you a thread full of love, nostalgia, and blessing from afar. Happy Rakhi!” “Distance only makes the heart grow fonder. Sending you a thread full of love, nostalgia, and blessing from afar. Happy Rakhi!”

“Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.” -Vietnamese Proverb

“There is no love like the love for a brother. There is no love like the love from a brother.” -Astrid Alauda

“A sister smiles when one tells one’s stories—for she knows where the decoration has been added.” -Chris Montaigne

“A sibling may be the keeper of one’s identity, the only person with the keys to one’s unrestricted, most fundamental self.” -Marian Sandmaier

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Happy Raksha Bandhan Messages

Wishing you and your sibling a beautiful Raksha Bandhan filled with love, laughter, cherished memories and lifelong togetherness.

May the bond you share with your sibling remain strong through every stage of life. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

On this special day, celebrate the beautiful relationship that has given you a lifetime of memories, support and unconditional love. Happy Rakhi!

May this Raksha Bandhan bring happiness to your home, warmth to your heart and countless reasons to smile.

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Happy Rakhi! No matter how much we grow up or move apart, you will always be the first person I turn to. Happy Rakhi! No matter how much we grow up or move apart, you will always be the first person I turn to.

From childhood adventures and endless arguments to standing by each other through life’s challenges, may your sibling bond always remain unbreakable. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Sending heartfelt wishes on Raksha Bandhan. May you and your sibling continue to laugh together, support each other and create wonderful memories.

A sibling is someone who knows your past, understands your present and will always be a part of your future. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May the sacred rakhi remind you of the love, trust and promise of always being there for one another. Happy Rakhi!

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Happy Raksha Bandhan Greetings

Wishing you and your sibling a joyful Raksha Bandhan filled with love, laughter and beautiful memories. Have a wonderful celebration!

May the beautiful bond between you and your sibling grow stronger, warmer and more meaningful with every passing year. Happy Rakhi!

Sending warm wishes on Raksha Bandhan. May your day be filled with family, happiness, festive cheer and cherished moments.

May this special occasion celebrate the love, trust and lifelong companionship shared between siblings. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

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“No matter how far apart we are, the thread of Rakhi keeps us forever connected. Wishing you endless happiness, good health, and success today and always!” “No matter how far apart we are, the thread of Rakhi keeps us forever connected. Wishing you endless happiness, good health, and success today and always!”

Wishing you a Rakhi filled with sweet memories, heartfelt promises and plenty of reasons to smile. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May the sacred thread of Rakhi bring love, harmony and happiness to your family. Have a blessed Raksha Bandhan!

Here’s to the sibling who has shared your childhood, your secrets, your laughter and countless unforgettable moments. Happy Rakhi!

May your sibling bond remain strong through every distance, change and challenge. Warm wishes for a beautiful Raksha Bandhan!