Happy Puthandu 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Greetings To Share On Tamil New Year

Happy Puthandu (Tamil New Year) 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Greetings: Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, marks the start of the Tamil calendar and is celebrated with great enthusiasm, particularly in Tamil Nadu. It falls on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai. In 2026, the festival will be observed on April 14, with the Sankranti moment occurring at 9:39 AM.

Celebrated in mid-April, the festival signifies fresh beginnings, prosperity, and optimism for the coming year. On this occasion, families clean and adorn their homes and prepare traditional dishes to symbolise different experiences of life and visit temples to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Happy Puthandu 2026 Wishes:

Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Puthandu 2026! May the new year bring happiness, success, and good health.

Happy Puthandu! May this new beginning fill your life with positivity and endless blessings.

On this Tamil New Year, may your home be filled with peace, your heart with joy, and your life with abundance.

Welcoming the Tamil New Year with positivity and gratitude. Welcoming the Tamil New Year with positivity and gratitude.

Wishing you a fresh start, new hopes, and beautiful moments this Puthandu 2026.

May this Puthandu bring sweetness like mango pachadi and success in everything you do.

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Happy Tamil New Year! May every day of the year ahead shine bright with happiness and prosperity.

Let this Puthandu mark the beginning of new dreams, new achievements, and endless joy in your life.

Sending you warm wishes for a year full of growth, positivity, and success. Happy Puthandu!

Happy Puthandu 2026 Quotes:

“Let this Puthandu be a reminder that every new beginning holds the promise of something beautiful.”

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“A new year, a fresh start—may Puthandu 2026 bring peace, prosperity, and endless joy into your life.”

“Like the flavors of mango pachadi, may your year be a perfect balance of experiences that shape your journey.”

Let this year shine brighter than ever. Happy Tamil New Year! Let this year shine brighter than ever. Happy Tamil New Year!

“Embrace the new year with hope in your heart and faith in your path—Happy Puthandu!”

“Puthandu is not just a date, but a chance to rewrite your story with courage and positivity.”

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“May this Tamil New Year fill your life with new dreams, new achievements, and new reasons to smile.”

“Step into Puthandu 2026 with gratitude for the past and excitement for the future.”

“Every sunrise of this new year brings a new opportunity—make it count.”

Happy Puthandu 2026 Messages:

Wishing you and your family a joyful Puthandu 2026! May this new year bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into your life.

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Happy Tamil New Year! May every day of the coming year be filled with success, good health, and positivity.

On this auspicious occasion, may your heart be filled with hope and your home with warmth and laughter. Happy Puthandu!

Sending you warm wishes for a fresh start and bright beginnings this Puthandu 2026.

May this new year bless you with endless opportunities, success in all you do, and happiness that lasts throughout the year.

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Cheers to new beginnings and beautiful moments ahead. Cheers to new beginnings and beautiful moments ahead.

Happy Puthandu! May your life be as colourful and joyful as the festive celebrations.

May the Tamil New Year bring new hopes, new goals, and new achievements into your life.

Wishing you prosperity, peace, and positivity this Puthandu and always.

May this beautiful festival fill your days with happiness and your nights with peace. Happy Puthandu 2026!

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Let this new year be the beginning of something wonderful for you and your loved ones.

Happy Puthandu 2026 WhatsApp Status:

Happy Puthandu 2026! New year, new hopes, new beginnings.

Welcoming the Tamil New Year with positivity and gratitude.

Puthandu vibes: Fresh start, happy heart.

New dreams. New goals. Happy Puthandu!

Wishing you and your family a joyful Puthandu 2026! May this new year bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into your life. Wishing you and your family a joyful Puthandu 2026! May this new year bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into your life.

Prosperity, peace, and happiness—Puthandu 2026 begins!

Cheers to new beginnings and beautiful moments ahead.

Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal!

Start fresh, stay blessed. Happy Puthandu!

A new chapter begins today—Happy Puthandu 2026!