Happy Puthandu 2026: Tamil New Year Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, And Status To Share On WhatsApp With Your Loved Ones

Happy Puthandu, Tamil New Year 2026 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status: Tamil New Year, also known as Puthandu, is an important and joyful festival celebrated by Tamilians in India and across the world. It marks the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai according to the Tamil calendar and usually falls in mid-April. This year it falls on 14th April, 2026.

This auspicious occasion is observed with great enthusiasm and symbolizes renewal, reflection, and hope for the year ahead. It is a time when families come together to offer prayers, celebrate traditions, and enjoy festive meals, embracing the spirit of new beginnings and positivity.

As the festivity is being marked today, Indian Express has curated a selection of heartfelt wishes and greeting cards to help you share joy and connect with loved ones.

Happy Puthandu 2026 Wishes:

May your Puthandu be less about resolutions and more about quiet wins, unexpected joys, and stories worth telling.

This new year, may your life feel like your favorite song—familiar, comforting, yet full of beautiful surprises. Happy Puthandu 2026!

Happy Puthandu 2026! May every moment of the year ahead be as special and joyful as today. Happy Puthandu 2026! May every moment of the year ahead be as special and joyful as today.

May your days bloom like kolams at sunrise—colourful, intentional, and full of meaning.

Wishing you a year where even the smallest moments feel like celebrations. That’s the real magic of Puthandu.

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May your worries fade like yesterday’s shadows and your dreams rise brighter than the morning sun.

Let this Puthandu be the year you stop waiting and start becoming everything you’re meant to be.

Happy Puthandu 2026 Messages:

May this Puthandu quietly rewrite your story into one filled with courage, clarity, and calm happiness.

Here’s to a year where things fall into place—not by chance, but because you’re ready for them. Happy Puthandu 2026!

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May your mornings feel lighter, your nights more peaceful, and your days truly yours this Tamil New Year.

Let this Tamil New Year bring you moments that don’t just pass, but stay, shape, and inspire. Let this Tamil New Year bring you moments that don’t just pass, but stay, shape, and inspire.

Wishing you a year where growth feels natural, happiness feels constant, and nothing feels forced.

This Puthandu, may you outgrow your fears and step into a version of yourself you’ve been waiting for.

May your journey this year be less about perfection and more about progress and quiet win.

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Happy Puthandu 2026 Quotes:

“A new year doesn’t arrive loudly—it unfolds quietly, waiting for you to give it meaning.”

“Puthandu is not about turning a page, but about choosing how the next chapter feels.”

“Let this year be less about chasing and more about becoming.”

May your life this Puthandu feel less rushed and more meaningful, one beautiful moment at a time. May your life this Puthandu feel less rushed and more meaningful, one beautiful moment at a time.

“Every new beginning carries a quiet promise—listen closely this Puthandu.”

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“Growth is the real celebration; everything else is just decoration.”

“Walk into this year not with plans alone, but with belief in your own timing.”

Happy Puthandu 2026 WhatsApp Status:

New year, same me, just calmer, wiser, and a little braver.

Puthandu 2026: Choosing peace over pressure.

Soft beginnings. Strong endings. That’s the plan.

This Puthandu, may you outgrow your fears and step into a version of yourself you’ve been waiting for. This Puthandu, may you outgrow your fears and step into a version of yourself you’ve been waiting for.

Not chasing—just attracting what’s meant for me this year.

New year energy: less noise, more clarity.

Becoming someone I needed last year.

Growth, but make it gentle. Happy Puthandu!

This year, I bloom differently.

Reset. Realign. Rise. Puthandu 2026.