Happy Propose Day 2026: Top 30+ Romantic Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Photos For Your Love

Happy Propose Day 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Propose Day has its roots in longstanding traditions of courtship and romantic proposals. It is celebrated every year on February 8, with this year falling on a Sunday.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 8, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Happy Propose Day 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status: Recognising that every meaningful love story often begins with a sincere proposal, here are best wishes to share with your love.
Happy Propose Day 2026: Romantic Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card: Today, Sunday, February 8, 2026, we celebrate Propose Day, the second day of Valentine’s Week, which is observed worldwide.

Propose Day has its roots in longstanding traditions of courtship and romantic proposals, with the day being dedicated to expressing romantic intentions and offering individuals the chance to advance their relationships by openly sharing their feelings and commitments.

Recognising that every meaningful love story often begins with a sincere proposal, whether through an elaborate gesture or a quiet moment, indianexpress.com has compiled a selection of thoughtful wishes and phrases to assist those seeking to express their emotions.

Happy Propose Day 2026: Romantic lines while proposing to your love

Happy Propose Day 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status (1) From the moment you walked into my life, my heart chose you—today I just want to say it out loud. Will you be mine forever?

I don’t promise a perfect life, but I promise a loving heart, a loyal soul, and a forever with you.

My world makes sense only when you’re in it. Will you hold my hand and walk this life with me?

Every heartbeat of mine whispers your name. Will you be the reason behind my forever smile?

Loving you feels natural, like breathing. Let me love you today, tomorrow, and always.

I found my home in your heart—may I stay there for a lifetime?

Happy Propose Day 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status (8) If love had a face, it would look like you. Will you be my today and all my tomorrows?

Happy Propose Day 2026: Sweet messages for your partner

Thank you for being my peace, my happiness, and my favourite person. Happy Propose Day, my love.

With you, even ordinary days feel magical. I choose you, every single day.

Happy Propose Day 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status (4) Your love makes my life brighter, warmer, and more meaningful. Happy Propose Day 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status (11) I don’t need grand moments—just you by my side is enough.

You are my smile on hard days and my joy on good ones.

Falling in love with you was easy—staying in love is my favourite part.

My heart feels safe with you, and that’s the most beautiful feeling of all.

Happy Propose Day 2026: Quotes to share on WhatsApp status

“I choose you. And I’ll choose you over and over again.” 💖

Love isn't about finding perfection—it's about finding you. 

My heart says yes to you, today and always 💍

Forever sounds beautiful when I imagine it with you

One heart, one soul, one promise 💑

You’re my favourite notification, my constant smile  You’re my favourite notification, my constant smile

Proposing not just with words, but with my whole heart 💘

Happy Propose Day 2026: Wishes for husband and wife

To my partner in life and love—thank you for choosing me every day. Happy Propose Day.

Marriage with you feels like a beautiful promise kept every day.

Our love story is my favourite, and I'd say yes to you all over again.

You’re not just my spouse, you’re my best friend and my forever.

Even after all this time, my heart still proposes to you. Even after all this time, my heart still proposes to you.

Growing old with you is the dream I’m happiest living.

Once again, today and always—I choose you, my love.

