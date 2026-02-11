Happy Promise Day 2026: Top 30+ Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Pictures, and Status To Share With Your Love

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Happy Promise Day 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Pictures, Status: The fifth day of Valentine’s Week is known as Promise Day, an important part of the weeklong celebration leading up to Valentine’s Day.
Promise Day is followed by Teddy Day and is observed worldwide on February 11, which will be a Wednesday in 2026.
This day is dedicated to couples reaffirming their commitment through sincere promises, deepening the trust and affection they share.
Take this opportunity to reflect on and express the promises that hold the most meaning for you and your loved ones.
To help you convey your dedication, indianexpress.com offers a selection of wishes, greeting cards, and images designed to make this day memorable and meaningful.
This Promise Day 2026, I promise to always stand by you, no matter what life brings our way.
I promise to support your dreams and cheer for you in every chapter of your life.
On this special day, I promise to keep our bond strong with trust, respect, and love.
May this Promise Day remind us that true relationships are built on loyalty and care.
I promise to always value the beautiful connection we share.
Through smiles and storms, I promise to never let go of your hand.
On Promise Day 2026, I promise to stay honest, kind, and grateful for you.
No matter where life takes us, I promise our bond will remain strong and pure.
Happy Promise Day, my love. I promise to choose you every single day of my life.
You are my forever, and today I promise to protect and cherish our love always.
I promise to be your strength when you feel weak and your calm in every storm.
I promise to grow with you, laugh with you, and face every challenge together.
My heart is yours, today and always — that’s my Promise Day vow.
No matter how busy life gets, I promise to make time for “us.”
On Promise Day 2026, I promise you my loyalty, my respect, and my endless love.
The Election Commission has extended the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal by two weeks, with the final roll now set to be published on February 28. This decision comes after the Supreme Court ordered a one-week extension. The CEO of West Bengal had requested for the extension.