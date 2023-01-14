Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, and Photos

Happy Pongal 2023: Dedicated to the Sun God, Pongal is a harvest festival primarily celebrated in Tamil Nadu. The festival, which gets its name from the term “spilling over”, is celebrated to show gratitude to mother nature. It marks the beginning of Uttarayan or the sun’s journey northward.

This year, the festival will begin on January 14, a Saturday, and end on January 17. As you gear up to celebrate the festival, don’t forget to share these wishes with your loved ones.

*Wishing that the Lord’s blessing always be upon you and that your stocks never fall short.

Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish you a very happy Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish you a very happy Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Goddess Parvati shower her blessings,

May Lord Ganesha gives his praisings,

May all harvests get more yield and our cattle always help us in the field.

Happy Pongal!

*Wishing you a very happy Pongal. May this festival of harvest be one that brings all that is best for you and all the joy you deserve.

*On this auspicious occasion of Pongal, may God bless you with good health and wealth.

Happy Pongal!

