scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, and Photos

Happy Pongal 2023: As you gear up to celebrate the festival, don't forget to share these wishes with your loved ones.

Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish you a very happy Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh)
Listen to this article
Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, and Photos
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Happy Pongal 2023: Dedicated to the Sun God, Pongal is a harvest festival primarily celebrated in Tamil Nadu. The festival, which gets its name from the term “spilling over”, is celebrated to show gratitude to mother nature. It marks the beginning of Uttarayan or the sun’s journey northward.

This year, the festival will begin on January 14, a Saturday, and end on January 17. As you gear up to celebrate the festival, don’t forget to share these wishes with your loved ones.

*Wishing that the Lord’s blessing always be upon you and that your stocks never fall short.

Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish you a very happy Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Goddess Parvati shower her blessings,
May Lord Ganesha gives his praisings,
May all harvests get more yield and our cattle always help us in the field.
Happy Pongal!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bards, birds and words: Did you know these common terms have avian origins?
Bards, birds and words: Did you know these common terms have avian origins?
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, ...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, ...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Rarest of rare: Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik, save them to savour their ...
Rarest of rare: Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik, save them to savour their ...
Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish you a very happy Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing you a very happy Pongal. May this festival of harvest be one that brings all that is best for you and all the joy you deserve.

Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish you a very happy Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this auspicious occasion of Pongal, may God bless you with good health and wealth.

Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish you a very happy Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Pongal!

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 21:40 IST
Next Story

To prove allegiance to terror outfit, 2 men commit murder, film the act: Delhi Police

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Locals fish coins from the sea in West Bengal’s Gangasagar; see pics
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close