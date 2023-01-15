Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics: The four-day festival of Pongal is here. Celebrated by people from Tamil Nadu, the harvest festival draws huge crowds and gatherings. This year, it is being celebrated from January 14-17. As per the Tamil solar calendar, Pongal is celebrated in Thai month and the festival is dedicated to the Sun God. It also marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the journey of the Sun northward.

The first day is called the Bhogi festival; the second day is called Thai Pongal which is also the most important day; the third day is called Mattu Pongal; the fourth day is called Kaanum Pongal.

‘Pongal’, which means “spilling over,” comes from the ritual of boiling freshly harvested rice with milk and jaggery in a newly-made or bought clay pot until it overflows. This is symbolic of life’s favourable beginnings.

Spread over four-days, the festival begins with Bhogi Pongal which is followed by Surya Pongal, then Maattu Pongal, and Kanum Pongal. Each of the days have unique significance with the second day being more most important day.

To make it even more special, we have curated some wishes which you can share with your friends and family.

*May the joyous festival of harvest bring joy and good luck aplenty to you and your loved ones.

Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics: Have a great one! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics: Have a great one! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Pongal. May the season of harvest open the door for light and happiness and erase all troubles from your life.

Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics: Have a wonderful time (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics: Have a wonderful time (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth and prosperity. Pongal O Pongal.

Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Status: Happy Pongal. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Status: Happy Pongal. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this auspicious day of Pongal, I wish you everlasting happiness and joy.

Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: May the almighty bless you this Pongal. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: May the almighty bless you this Pongal. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the Sun God shower you with love and blessings.

