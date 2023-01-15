scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics: The festival is celebrated with much fervour to make the harvest season's bounty

pongalHappy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics: Happy Pongal to you! (Designed by Gargi Singh)
Listen to this article
Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics: The four-day festival of Pongal is here. Celebrated by people from Tamil Nadu, the harvest festival draws huge crowds and gatherings. This year, it is being celebrated from January 14-17. As per the Tamil solar calendar, Pongal is celebrated in Thai month and the festival is dedicated to the Sun God. It also marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the journey of the Sun northward.

The first day is called the Bhogi festival; the second day is called Thai Pongal which is also the most important day; the third day is called Mattu Pongal; the fourth day is called Kaanum Pongal.

‘Pongal’, which means “spilling over,” comes from the ritual of boiling freshly harvested rice with milk and jaggery in a newly-made or bought clay pot until it overflows. This is symbolic of life’s favourable beginnings.

Spread over four-days, the festival begins with Bhogi Pongal which is followed by Surya Pongal, then Maattu Pongal, and Kanum Pongal. Each of the days have unique significance with the second day being more most important day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bards, birds and words: Did you know these common terms have avian origins?
Bards, birds and words: Did you know these common terms have avian origins?
What makes these start-up founders innovators in their own right
What makes these start-up founders innovators in their own right
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, ...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, ...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...

To make it even more special, we have curated some wishes which you can share with your friends and family.

*May the joyous festival of harvest bring joy and good luck aplenty to you and your loved ones.

pongal Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics: Have a great one! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Pongal. May the season of harvest open the door for light and happiness and erase all troubles from your life.

Advertisement
pongal Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics: Have a wonderful time (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth and prosperity. Pongal O Pongal.

happy pongal, happy pongal 2020, happy pongal images, happy pongal kolam, happy pongal images 2020, pongal, pongal 2020, happy pongal images, happy pongal images 2020, happy pongal 2020 status, happy pongal wishes images, pongal images, pongal wishes images, pongal quotes, happy pongal quotes, happy pongal wishes quotes, happy pongal wallpaper, happy pongal video, happy pongal pics, happy pongal photos, happy pongal messages, happy pongal sms, happy pongal wishes sms, hapy pongal wishes messages Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Status: Happy Pongal. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this auspicious day of Pongal, I wish you everlasting happiness and joy.

happy pongal, happy pongal 2019, pongal, pongal 2019, Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: May the almighty bless you this Pongal. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the Sun God shower you with love and blessings.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 06:00 IST
Next Story

Happy Makar Sankranti 2023: Whatsapp Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Locals fish coins from the sea in West Bengal’s Gangasagar; see pics
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close