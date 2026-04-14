Happy Pohela Boishakh 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status & HD Wallpapers to Share Bengali New Year Greetings

Happy Pohela Boishakh (Bengali New Year) 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, HD Wallpapers, Greetings: Pohela Boishakh is a vibrant celebration that marks the beginning of the Bengali New Year and is observed with great enthusiasm in West Bengal, Bangladesh, and among Bengali communities worldwide.

Celebrated on the first day of the month of Boishakh, the festival symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, and cultural pride. The day is filled with colourful traditions as people dress in traditional attire, participate in lively processions, enjoy folk music and dance, and indulge in festive delicacies.

It is also a time for families and communities to come together, exchange greetings, and embrace the spirit of renewal, making Pohela Boishakh a joyful blend of culture, tradition, and togetherness.