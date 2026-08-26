Happy Onam 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images and Greetings to Share with Friend and Family

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Happy Onam 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Status, Captions and Greetings: Onam 2026 is being celebrated today, i.e. Wednesday, August 26, 2026 with Thiruvonam marking the most important day of the festival.
The harvest festival is celebrated mainly in Kerala and is traditionally associated with the return of King Mahabali, whose reign is remembered as a time of prosperity and happiness. The festivities include colourful pookalams, the grand Onam Sadya, traditional dances, cultural events and Vallam Kali (snake boat races), bringing families and communities together to celebrate Kerala’s rich cultural heritage.
To mark the day, indianexpress.com has put together a collection of wishes, greetings, and messages for readers to share with family and friends.
May this Onam bring your home happiness, prosperity, peace and countless beautiful moments. Happy Onam 2026!
May the spirit of King Mahabali fill your life with abundance, kindness and joy. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Onam!
May your Onam be as colourful as a pookalam, as joyful as Vallam Kali and as delicious as a traditional Sadya. Happy Onam 2026!
Wishing you a harvest of happiness, success and good health this Onam. May every day ahead be filled with positivity.
May the warmth of family, the joy of traditions and the blessings of prosperity make this Onam truly special. Happy Onam!
Let the festive spirit of Onam fill your heart with hope and your home with laughter. Have a wonderful Onam 2026!
May this auspicious festival bring new beginnings, cherished memories and endless reasons to celebrate. Happy Onam!
From colourful pookalams to a sumptuous Sadya, may every moment of your Onam celebration be filled with joy. Happy Onam 2026!
Wishing you and your family a joyful Onam filled with happiness, prosperity, peace and togetherness. Happy Onam 2026!
May the spirit of Onam bring new hope, fresh beginnings and abundant blessings into your life. Have a wonderful celebration!
May your home be filled with the colours of pookalam, the warmth of family and the joy of a delicious Onam Sadya. Happy Onam!
On this beautiful festival of harvest, may you be blessed with prosperity, good health and countless moments of happiness. Happy Onam 2026!
May the return of King Mahabali remind us of kindness, equality and the joy of sharing. Wishing you a blessed and memorable Onam.
Sending warm Onam greetings to you and your loved ones. May this festive season fill your days with laughter, love and abundance.
May every flower in your pookalam bring a reason to smile and every moment of Onam create a cherished memory. Happy Onam 2026!
Let the festive spirit of Onam brighten your home and bring your family closer. Wishing you peace, prosperity and happiness always.
May this Onam bring peace to your heart, prosperity to your home and happiness to your family. Wishing you a beautiful and blessed Onam 2026.
May the festive spirit of Onam fill your life with new hopes, wonderful opportunities and countless reasons to smile. Happy Onam!
Wishing you a celebration filled with colourful pookalams, delicious Sadya, cherished traditions and joyful family moments. Happy Onam 2026!
May the blessings of King Mahabali bring abundance, harmony and prosperity into your life. Have a truly memorable Onam.
On this auspicious occasion, may every day ahead be filled with good health, success, love and togetherness. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Onam!
May Onam bring the warmth of family, the joy of friendship and the sweetness of new beginnings into your life. Happy Onam 2026!
As Kerala celebrates its harvest festival, may your life also be blessed with a bountiful harvest of happiness, success and beautiful memories.
May the colours of your pookalam brighten your days and the spirit of Onam inspire you to spread kindness, generosity and joy. Happy Onam!