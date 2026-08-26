Happy Onam 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images and Greetings to Share with Friend and Family

May your Onam celebrations be filled with the joy of reunion, the warmth of family and the magic of Kerala's traditions.

Happy Onam 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Status, Captions and Greetings: Onam 2026 is being celebrated today, i.e. Wednesday, August 26, 2026 with Thiruvonam marking the most important day of the festival.

The harvest festival is celebrated mainly in Kerala and is traditionally associated with the return of King Mahabali, whose reign is remembered as a time of prosperity and happiness. The festivities include colourful pookalams, the grand Onam Sadya, traditional dances, cultural events and Vallam Kali (snake boat races), bringing families and communities together to celebrate Kerala’s rich cultural heritage.

To mark the day, indianexpress.com has put together a collection of wishes, greetings, and messages for readers to share with family and friends.