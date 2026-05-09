Happy Mother’s Day 2026 wishes, quotes, images, caption, message and status to share with your mom

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Happy Mother’s Day 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Caption, Message and Status: Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 10 this year, marking the annual occasion dedicated to honouring mothers and maternal figures for their role in shaping families and communities. Observed on the second Sunday of May, the day is widely recognised across countries as a time to express gratitude and appreciation.
While celebrations often include gifts, outings and social media posts, the essence of the day lies in acknowledging the emotional support, care and sacrifices that mothers make in everyday life. In many households, the occasion is less about elaborate plans and more about meaningful gestures and heartfelt communication.
With digital platforms becoming a primary mode of expression, many people choose to convey their feelings through messages, captions and status updates. Sharing thoughtful words has emerged as one of the simplest yet impactful ways to mark the day.
indianexpress.com wishes all its readers a very Happy Mother’s Day.
Here are some wishes, quotes and messages you can share with your mother on the occasion:
Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. Thank you for your constant support and care.
You are my strength and my guiding light.
Wishing you a day filled with happiness and appreciation.
Everything I am today is because of you.
Thank you for always being there.
Thank you for being my biggest support, always.
You make every day brighter just by being there.
I’m so grateful for your endless love and patience.
You are my comfort, my strength, and my home.
Thank you for guiding me through every step of life.
Your sacrifices never go unnoticed. Thank you, Mom.
I am who I am because of your love and care.
You’ve always believed in me, even when I didn’t.
“A mother’s love is constant and unconditional.”
“Home is where your mother is.”
“A mother’s strength shapes generations.”
“Her care and guidance leave a lasting impact.”
“Motherhood is one of the most essential roles in life.”
“No matter how old you get, you always need your mother.”
“Her love stays, even when everything else changes.”
“A mother understands what words often cannot say.”
“She is your first home and your forever comfort.”
“A mother’s love is felt long after her words fade.
Thank you for your patience and sacrifices.
Your love makes every day better.
I am grateful for everything you do.
You are my first teacher and my lifelong support.
Wishing you happiness today and always.
You’ve always been my safe place, no matter what.
I hope I make you as proud as you make me feel.
Your love has shaped my world in ways I can’t explain.
Thank you for always believing in me.
You make life softer, stronger, and more meaningful
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Read more on the history and significance of Mother’s Day and how the occasion has evolved over the years.
Happy Mother’s Day ❤️
Grateful for you, always
Mom: my biggest strength
Forever her child
Her love is my forever strength
Home is wherever Mom is
Because of her, I am me
Thank you for everything, Mom
My world begins and ends with her
As the day is observed across the world, it continues to serve as a reminder to pause and express appreciation, something that often goes unspoken in the routine of daily life. Even a simple message, many believe, can make the occasion meaningful.