Happy Makar Sankranti 2023: Whatsapp Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers

Happy Makar Sankranti 2023 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages: Makar Sankranti is a Hindu harvest festival celebrated across India that marks the end of winter and the beginning of longer days as the sun moves northward. The day is dedicated to the Sun God, and is also known by different names such as Makara Sankranti or Maghi. The day marks the entry of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn). As per the Hindu calendar, Makar Sankranti falls on the first day of the month of Magha.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on January 15. As you gear up to revel in the festive spirit of Makar Sankranti, here are some wishes that you can share with your loved ones.

* Hope this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti make you reach new heights of happiness.

Happy Makar Sankranti!

* Apko mubarak ho sankrant ka tyohar.

Happy Makar Sankranti.

* As the sun starts northward journey.

He makes all the happiness of throughout this year.

I wish you and your family a

Very Happy Makar Sankranti.

* Mandir ki ghanti, Arti ki thali,

Nadi ke kinare, Suraj ki lali,

Zindagi me aye khushiyo ki bahar,

Apko mubarak ho sankrant ka tyohar.

Happy Makar Sankranti.

Happy Makar Sankranti!

