Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Images and Status: Heartfelt Messages to Share with Family and Friends

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Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, and WhatsApp Status: Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, is a significant festival in Jainism, celebrated by the community in India, Nepal, the United States, and the United Kingdom. This year marks the 2624th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara, falling on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. With the festival just around the corner, indianexpress.com has curated these heartfelt wishes to convey to friends and family.
Wishing you peace, happiness, and spiritual growth this Mahavir Jayanti.
May Lord Mahavir bless you with wisdom and compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
Let this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti bring harmony and positivity into your life.
May your life be guided by truth and non-violence. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
Warm wishes to you and your family on this sacred occasion of Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak.
Happy Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak! May your heart be filled with kindness and your actions with purity.
Wishing you a life of peace and spiritual enlightenment on Mahavir Jayanti!
May Lord Mahavir’s teachings illuminate your path always. Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you and your family!
Celebrate this day with love, forgiveness, and joy. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
“All souls are equal and deserve respect and compassion.”
“Non-violence is the greatest religion.”
“Silence and self-control are the paths to inner peace.”
“Every living being has a soul and deserves to live freely.”
“Conquer anger with forgiveness and pride with humility.”
“Right faith, right knowledge, and right conduct lead to liberation.”
“Peace comes from within; do not seek it outside.”
“The greatest wealth is a peaceful mind.”
Let us honour Lord Mahavir by embracing forgiveness and humility. Blessed Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak!
On this Mahavir Jayanti, may you follow the path of truth and kindness.
Let us promise to practice non-violence and spread love everywhere. Jai Mahavir!
Celebrate the spirit of peace and humanity this Mahavir Jayanti.
May your life be filled with harmony and spiritual joy. Happy Mahavir Jayanti
Wishing you strength to walk the path of righteousness on this occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.
May this day inspire you to live a life of discipline and compassion. Happy Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak!
Let this Mahavir Jayanti bring new hope and positivity to your life. Jai Mahavir!
Happy Mahavir Jayanti! Spread kindness, practice patience, and stay true to your values.