Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Images and Status: Heartfelt Messages to Share with Family and Friends

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Images and Status: Warm wishes on Mahavir Jayanti to share with your friends and family.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, and WhatsApp Status: Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, is a significant festival in Jainism, celebrated by the community in India, Nepal, the United States, and the United Kingdom. This year marks the 2624th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara, falling on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. With the festival just around the corner, indianexpress.com has curated these heartfelt wishes to convey to friends and family.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Wishes

Wishing you peace, happiness, and spiritual growth this Mahavir Jayanti.

May Lord Mahavir bless you with wisdom and compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Let this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti bring harmony and positivity into your life.