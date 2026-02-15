Happy Mahashivratri 2026: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos to share with your friends and family on Shivratri

Happy Mahashivratri (Shivratri) 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually to worship the deity Shiva, with this year falling on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 15, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Happy Mahashivratri 2026 Wishes Images, QuotesHappy Mahashivratri 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes: Known as the 'Great Night of Shiva', indianexpress.com has curated special wishes to share on this auspicious festival.
Make us preferred source on Google

Happy Mahashivratri (Shivratri) 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Status: Today, Sunday, 15 February, we celebrate Maha Shivaratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, which is observed annually on the first day of the lunar month of Phalguna.

This festival is marked to honour the deity Shiva, commemorate the divine union of Shiva and Parvati, and mark Shiva’s ritual dance, the tandava.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

ALSO CHECK | Happy Mahashivratri 2026 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status Share with Friends and Family

It’s the perfect occasion to send heartfelt blessings to your loved ones and celebrate together in divine spirit.

Below are heartfelt wishes and greetings curated by indianexpress.com that you can share to share joy, peace, and blessings with your loved ones.

Happy Mahashivratri 2026: Best wishes to share with friends and family

May Lord Shiva bless you with peace, prosperity, and divine protection on this sacred night.

May Lord Shiva remove all obstacles from your path and bless you with happiness.

Maha Shivratri teaches us that endings are powerful beginnings Maha Shivratri teaches us that endings are powerful beginnings. Happy Mahashivratri 2026!

Wishing you and your family a blessed Mahashivratri 2026 filled with peace and prosperity.

Story continues below this ad

On this sacred night, may Mahadev shower you with strength, wisdom, and success.

May your home be filled with positivity and divine energy this Mahashivratri.

Let the blessings of Bholenath protect you and your loved ones always.

Har Har Mahadev! May this Mahashivratri bring joy and spiritual growth to your life.

Story continues below this ad
May Mahadev remove all negativity from your life and fill it with positivity and strength. May Mahadev remove all negativity from your life and fill it with positivity and strength.

Happy Mahashivratri 2026: Greetings to add on WhatsApp status

Celebrate the night of transformation, Jai Bholenath! Celebrate the night of transformation, Jai Bholenath!

Happy Mahashivratri! One night. Infinite blessings.

Har Har Mahadev! ✨

Stay calm. Stay blessed. Happy Mahashivratri!

Celebrating the power of Mahadev. 🔱

May Shiva’s grace guide my path.

Om Namah Shivaya 🙏

Where faith in Mahadev resides, fear cannot survive! Jai Shiv Shambhu! Where faith in Mahadev resides, fear cannot survive! Jai Shiv Shambhu!

Happy Mahashivratri 2026: Photo cards

Wishing you divine happiness, good health, and endless blessings this Mahashivratri. Wishing you divine happiness, good health, and endless blessings this Mahashivratri. Wishing you a peaceful and spiritually uplifting Mahashivratri 2026. Wishing you a peaceful and spiritually uplifting Mahashivratri 2026. Wishing you divine happiness, good health, and endless blessings this Mahashivratri. Wishing you divine happiness, good health, and endless blessings this Mahashivratri. Let the blessings of Bholenath protect you and your loved ones always. Happy Mahashivratri! Let the blessings of Bholenath protect you and your loved ones always. Happy Mahashivratri!

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Beyond plain water: Why Banita Sandhu swears by consuming electrolytes, 'especially before my period'
electrolyte
The eight-legged imposter: How Myrmarachne perfected the art of the con
spider
The ‘one-night stand’ that lasted 38 years: Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s unlikely love story
Archana Parmeet relationship
Hardik Pandya gets inked for Valentine Mahieka Sharma; tattoo artist says it ‘captures their chemistry’
Hardik Pandya tattoo for Valentine Mahieka Sharma
Advertisement
PHOTOS
valentine
Who was Saint Valentine?
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
India-Pakistan match: Neutral Colombo ready for cricket, some rain, but clarity on handshakes awaited 
Indian fans will hope the best XI will be able to take the field against the spin-heavy Pakistan in Colombo. (PTI Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah vs Sahibzada Farhan, Ishan Kishan vs Shaheen Afridi and other key matchups that will decide India vs Pakistan
From Bumrah vs Farhan, Kishan vs Afridi, the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match will not be short on sub-plots in Colombo. (AP Photo)
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Why AI chatbots change their answers when you ask 'Are you sure?'
AI chatbots often revise their answers when challenged, a behaviour researchers call “sycophancy.”
India’s IT sector is adapting to generative AI without mass job losses, new study finds
Gen AI tools are boosting productivity across India’s IT sector, with new research showing jobs evolving rather than disappearing. (Image for representation: FreePik)
Beyond plain water: Why Banita Sandhu swears by consuming electrolytes, 'especially before my period'
electrolyte
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love
February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement