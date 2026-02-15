Happy Mahashivratri 2026: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos to share with your friends and family on Shivratri

Happy Mahashivratri 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes: Known as the 'Great Night of Shiva', indianexpress.com has curated special wishes to share on this auspicious festival.

Happy Mahashivratri (Shivratri) 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Status: Today, Sunday, 15 February, we celebrate Maha Shivaratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, which is observed annually on the first day of the lunar month of Phalguna.

This festival is marked to honour the deity Shiva, commemorate the divine union of Shiva and Parvati, and mark Shiva’s ritual dance, the tandava.

It’s the perfect occasion to send heartfelt blessings to your loved ones and celebrate together in divine spirit.

Below are heartfelt wishes and greetings curated by indianexpress.com that you can share to share joy, peace, and blessings with your loved ones.