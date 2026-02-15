Happy Mahashivratri 2026: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos to share with your friends and family on Shivratri

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Happy Mahashivratri (Shivratri) 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Status: Today, Sunday, 15 February, we celebrate Maha Shivaratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, which is observed annually on the first day of the lunar month of Phalguna.
This festival is marked to honour the deity Shiva, commemorate the divine union of Shiva and Parvati, and mark Shiva’s ritual dance, the tandava.
It’s the perfect occasion to send heartfelt blessings to your loved ones and celebrate together in divine spirit.
Below are heartfelt wishes and greetings curated by indianexpress.com that you can share to share joy, peace, and blessings with your loved ones.
May Lord Shiva bless you with peace, prosperity, and divine protection on this sacred night.
May Lord Shiva remove all obstacles from your path and bless you with happiness.
Wishing you and your family a blessed Mahashivratri 2026 filled with peace and prosperity.
On this sacred night, may Mahadev shower you with strength, wisdom, and success.
May your home be filled with positivity and divine energy this Mahashivratri.
Let the blessings of Bholenath protect you and your loved ones always.
Har Har Mahadev! May this Mahashivratri bring joy and spiritual growth to your life.
Happy Mahashivratri! One night. Infinite blessings.
Har Har Mahadev! ✨
Stay calm. Stay blessed. Happy Mahashivratri!
Celebrating the power of Mahadev. 🔱
May Shiva’s grace guide my path.
Om Namah Shivaya 🙏
