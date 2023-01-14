scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Happy Magh Bihu 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Happy Magh Bihu 2023 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: The festival brings family and friends together where they sing, eat, and celebrate together

Happy Magh Bihu 2023: Wishes for a great day ahead! (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Magh Bihu 2023 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Bihu, the popular harvest festival of Assam will be celebrated on January 14, 2023. Bihu is celebrated thrice during the year, as Rongali or Bohag Bihu in April, Kongali or Kati Bihu in October, and Bhogali or Magh Bihu falling in January. The Magh Bihu celebrations start on the last day of the month of ‘pooh’ in the Assamese calendar.

The festival brings family and friends together where they sing, eat, and celebrate together. On the occasion, people start their day early and clean their houses and wear new clothes. On the occasion, a lot of people worship Lord Indra, the God of rains, so that in the following months, people can enjoy a good harvest.

According to bihufestival.org,  following tradition, many young men of the villages make temporary huts from clay straw and firewood known as Mejis. Around the Mejis, a temporary makeshift accommodation is prepared known as belagar. The families stay in the “belaghar” and stay up all night guarding the Mejis. Community feast and cultural programmes are observed all throughout the night. In the morning, people move out of their belaghars and take a bath in the river and burn their Mejis. Once the Mejis are burnt down, burnt pieces of wood are collected and thrown into field, which is believed to provide better harvest.

So, what are you waiting for? Extend some warm wishes to your loved ones this Magh Bihu with these specially curated wishes from us.

*May Magh Bihu fill your life with love and happiness.

Happy Magh Bihu 2023: Have a lovely one (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*On the auspicious occasion of Magh Bihu, may God shower you with his choicest blessings.

Happy Magh Bihu 2023: Wish your loved ones a very happy one indeed (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*May you get the strength and power to achieve everything you wish. Have a great Bihu!

Happy Magh Bihu 2023: Best wishes(Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*May this festival fill your life with light and energy. Heartiest Bihu greetings!

Happy Magh Bihu 2023: Wishes for a great time! (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Live your dream life this year! Best wishes on the occasion.

Have you wished your loved ones yet?

