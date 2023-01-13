Happy Magh Bihu 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Magh Bihu 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: A popular Assamese harvest festival, Magh Bihu will be celebrated on January 15 this year. The festival of Bihu is celebrated thrice a year with Magh Bihu being observed in January, Rongali or Bohag Bihu in April, and Kongali or Kati Bihu in October. Much like all other festivals, Bihu is celebrated with zest and entails various festivities like singing folk songs, dancing to the beats of drums and participating in events like egg-fights and cock-fights.

Magh Bihu, which marks the end of the harvesting season, is celebrated by preparing scrumptious traditional meals, offering prayers to the gods, and thanking them for good harvests during the year. Get-togethers, singing, dancing, and other traditional cultural activities are also organised.

As Magh Bihu is just around the corner, wish your loved ones these wishes



*Happy Magh Bihu! May you and your family be blessed with light and prosperity on this festive day

Happy Magh Bihu 2023: Happy Bihu.

*Happy Bhogali Bihu to you and your loved ones



Happy Magh Bihu 2023:

*May God shower his choicest blessings on you on the occasion of Magh Bihu

Happy Magh Bihu 2023

*May the fire of Meji defeat evil and spread its warmth in your life. May the spirit of togetherness and a sense of community grow within us. Here’s wishing you my dear friend, happy Magh Bihu!

Happy Magh Bihu 2023: Enjoy a traditional meal on the occasion!

*Wishing you and your loved ones good health, prosperity and happiness on the auspicious day of Bihu. Happy Magh Bihu!

Happy Bihu 2023!

*Wishing for you abundance, prosperity, health and light on the occasion of Magh Bihu!

