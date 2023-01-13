scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Greetings Card, Photos

Happy Lohri 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Greetings Card, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Wish your loved ones with these wishes!

Happy Lohri 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Have a great one
Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Greetings Card, Photos
Happy Lohri 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Greetings Card, Photos, Pics: The joyous festival of Lohri will be celebrated on January 14, a day before Makar Sankranti which will be celebrated on January 15, 2023. The day, celebrated by Punjabis, Sikhs, and people from other Northern states marks the end of winter solstice with the days becoming longer and nights shorter. As a mark of respect for the air, earth, and water that yield the harvest, farmers come together and celebrate.

On the auspicious occasion, people gather to circumvent a lit bonfire marking new beginnings by discarding old items, thoughts, and processes. Filled with fun and frolic, the day brings a lot of food in the form of winter delicacies that are hard to miss, like sarson ka saag, and makki roti, kheer, gajak, and more.

Gearing up for the festivities? Before you join in the fun, here are some must-share wishes to wish your loved ones a very Happy Lohri!

*May the positive vibes of Lohri take away all your distress and fill your day with immense happiness and success. Wishing you a very Happy Lohri filled with superb times with your loved ones, making it a memorable night of the year.

Happy Lohri 2023 Wishes Images Happy Lohri.

*Warmest greetings to you my dear friend!

*May the auspicious occasion of Lohri shower abundance of happiness on you and your family. Let us pray for our prosperity and success.

*Celebrate life with good music and food as I hope you celebrate the joyous day of Lohri with your friends and family.

*Let us pray, in the positive light of happiness, may our life shine with hope and love.

