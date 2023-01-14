scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Happy Lohri 2023: Whatsapp Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers, Photos

This year, Lohri will be celebrated on January 14

lohri 2023Happy Lohri 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Lohri 2023 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos: One of the most joyous and significant festivals celebrated in North India, Lohri is primarily observed by the Hindu and Sikh communities. It marks the harvest of rabi crops and the end of the winter solstice. This year, Lohri will be celebrated on January 14.

On this day, people come together to light bonfires and enjoy winter special foods like peanuts, gajak, sesame laddoos etc. The first Lohri is considered very auspicious for a new bride and a newborn baby, as it symbolises fertility.

As you gear up to celebrate the zealous festival of Lohri, don’t forget to send these wishes to your loved ones.

*Hoping that this festival fills your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri All!

Happy Lohri 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this festive occasion of Lohri, may God bless you with lifelong companionship and open doors of happiness for you and your loved ones. A very happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this Lohri bring lots of laughter, happiness, prosperity, and success to your home. Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing god’s abundant blessings fill your life with happiness and pleasant surprises this Lohri and always.

Happy Lohri 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Have a happy Lohri!

