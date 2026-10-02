Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2026: Quotes, Images, Wishes, Photos & Messages

Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2026 Quotes, Photos, Images: Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s second Prime Minister. Known for his humility, integrity and dedication to public service, Shastri played a significant role in shaping India during a challenging period. His iconic slogan, “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”, highlighted the vital contributions of India’s soldiers and farmers. The day serves as an occasion to remember his life, leadership and enduring contribution to the nation.

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To honour the leader, this national holiday is marked by prayer services and cultural events across schools, universities, and government offices. indianexpress.com has curated special wishes, quotes and messages for you to share with your friends and family.

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On the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, let us reflect on the values of unity, self-reliance and dedication that he championed throughout his public life. On the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, let us reflect on the values of unity, self-reliance and dedication that he championed throughout his public life.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026 Quotes to Share on his 157th Birth Anniversary

Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti Quotes

“Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.”

“We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, colour or creed, and his right to a better, fuller and richer life.”

“India will have to work hard to become self-reliant and strong.”

“The basic idea of governance is to serve the people, not to rule them.”

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On this Shastri Jayanti, may we draw inspiration from Lal Bahadur Shastri’s words and work towards a nation built on unity, hard work and self-reliance. On this Shastri Jayanti, may we draw inspiration from Lal Bahadur Shastri’s words and work towards a nation built on unity, hard work and self-reliance.

“We must fight for the honour and dignity of our country and protect its freedom.”

“The unique thing about India is its unity in diversity.”

“We must live up to the ideals of democracy and work together for the progress of the nation.”

“The strength of a nation lies in the unity and determination of its people.”

Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti Wishes

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May Lal Bahadur Shastri’s life of simplicity, honesty and dedication inspire us to serve our nation with sincerity. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti!

On Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, let us remember a leader whose humility, courage and commitment to the nation continue to inspire generations. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan!

May the ideals and values of Lal Bahadur Shastri guide us towards a stronger, more united and self-reliant India. Wishing you a meaningful Shastri Jayanti.

This Shastri Jayanti, let us remember the leader who gave the nation the inspiring call of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” and recognise the contribution of India’s soldiers and farmers. This Shastri Jayanti, let us remember the leader who gave the nation the inspiring call of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” and recognise the contribution of India’s soldiers and farmers.

Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary and honouring his unwavering dedication to India. May his legacy continue to inspire us.

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Let us celebrate Shastri Jayanti by embracing the values of simplicity, integrity, courage and service that defined Lal Bahadur Shastri’s life. Happy Shastri Jayanti!

On this Shastri Jayanti, may we draw inspiration from Lal Bahadur Shastri’s words and work towards a nation built on unity, hard work and self-reliance.

Wishing everyone a Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti. May his life remind us that true leadership is rooted in humility, responsibility and service.

Let us remember Lal Bahadur Shastri’s contribution to the nation and keep alive the spirit of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.” Happy Shastri Jayanti!

Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti Messages

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Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary and honouring his remarkable dedication to the nation. May his values of simplicity, courage and integrity continue to inspire us.

On Shastri Jayanti, let us pay tribute to a leader who devoted his life to the service of India. May his legacy of humility and patriotism guide us towards a better future.

Lal Bahadur Shastri’s life reminds us that true leadership is built on honesty, responsibility and service. Let us carry these values forward. Happy Shastri Jayanti 2026!

May the life and ideals of Lal Bahadur Shastri inspire us to work with sincerity, stand with courage and contribute to the progress of our country. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti! May the life and ideals of Lal Bahadur Shastri inspire us to work with sincerity, stand with courage and contribute to the progress of our country. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti!

This Shastri Jayanti, let us remember the leader who gave the nation the inspiring call of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” and recognise the contribution of India’s soldiers and farmers.

Story continues below this ad

May the life and ideals of Lal Bahadur Shastri inspire us to work with sincerity, stand with courage and contribute to the progress of our country. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti!

Paying tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose simple life and unwavering commitment to India continue to hold a special place in the nation’s history. Happy Shastri Jayanti!

On the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, let us reflect on the values of unity, self-reliance and dedication that he championed throughout his public life.

Wishing everyone a meaningful Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2026. May his example of humility, integrity and service continue to inspire generations.