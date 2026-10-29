Happy Karwa Chauth 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages and Greetings

Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival observed by married women, primarily in North India, who fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being, prosperity and long life of their husbands. The festival falls on the fourth day after the full moon in the Hindu month of Kartik, usually in October or November.

Women traditionally begin the day with sargi, a pre-dawn meal, dress in festive attire, apply mehndi and gather for prayers and the ritual of listening to the Karwa Chauth katha. The fast is traditionally broken after the moon is sighted, with women offering prayers to the moon before drinking water and eating. Over time, the festival has also evolved, with some couples choosing to observe the fast together as a gesture of love and companionship.

On the occasion of Karwachauth today, indianexpress.com has curated Happy Karwachauth 2026 wishes, images, quotes, messages and greetings for you to share with your loved ones.

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Happy Karwa Chauth 2026 Wishes

May the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth bring love, happiness and prosperity to your married life. Wishing you a beautiful and blessed celebration!

May your bond grow stronger with every passing year, and may your life together be filled with trust, understanding and endless love. Happy Karwa Chauth 2026!

May the moonlight of Karwa Chauth fill your heart with hope and your relationship with warmth, joy and togetherness. Wishing you a wonderful festival!

Wishing you a joyful Karwa Chauth filled with beautiful traditions, festive celebrations and the warmth of your loved ones. Wishing you a joyful Karwa Chauth filled with beautiful traditions, festive celebrations and the warmth of your loved ones.

On this special day, may your prayers be answered and your marriage be blessed with good health, happiness and lasting companionship. Happy Karwa Chauth!

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May the sacred fast of Karwa Chauth bring peace to your home and strengthen the beautiful bond you share with your partner. Have a blessed celebration!

Wishing you a Karwa Chauth filled with beautiful traditions, heartfelt prayers, cherished moments and the promise of a lifetime of love.

May your relationship shine as brightly as the full moon and may every year bring new reasons to celebrate your love. Happy Karwa Chauth 2026!

May this Karwa Chauth bring countless smiles, treasured memories and renewed affection into your married life. Wishing you both happiness and prosperity always.

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Happy Karwa Chauth 2026 Quotes

“The moon may shine in the night sky, but the love we share is the light that guides us through life.”

“True love is found in the promises we keep, the sacrifices we make and the little moments we cherish together.”

“Every Karwa Chauth is a reminder that love grows deeper when two hearts choose to stand by each other.”

May this Karwa Chauth bring you closer to your partner and remind you of the beauty of patience, devotion and mutual respect. May this Karwa Chauth bring you closer to your partner and remind you of the beauty of patience, devotion and mutual respect.

“A happy marriage is not about finding a perfect partner, but about building a beautiful life together.”

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“Like the moon returning to the night sky, may love and happiness find their way into your life, year after year.”

“The most precious gift in marriage is not a lifetime without challenges, but a companion who faces them with you.”

“Love makes traditions timeless, prayers meaningful and togetherness the most beautiful part of life.”

“May every moonrise bring renewed hope, every prayer strengthen your bond and every passing year deepen your love.”

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Happy Karwa Chauth 2026 Messages

Wishing you a very Happy Karwa Chauth 2026! May your marriage be blessed with endless love, mutual respect, happiness and togetherness. May you and your partner continue to cherish every moment spent together.

May this Karwa Chauth bring you closer to the one you love and fill your home with warmth, laughter and prosperity. Wishing you both a lifetime of beautiful memories and unwavering companionship.

On this auspicious occasion, may your prayers bring peace to your heart and happiness to your married life. May your relationship grow stronger with every passing year. Happy Karwa Chauth!

May the moonlight of Karwa Chauth illuminate your journey together, bringing warmth to your hearts and happiness to every moment you share. May the moonlight of Karwa Chauth illuminate your journey together, bringing warmth to your hearts and happiness to every moment you share.

Sending you heartfelt wishes on Karwa Chauth 2026. May the moonlight illuminate your life with hope, your love remain steadfast through every challenge and your journey together be filled with countless blessings.

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May the sacred traditions of Karwa Chauth remind you of the beautiful bond you share with your partner. Wishing you a day filled with devotion, meaningful moments and the joy of celebrating your love.

Happy Karwa Chauth to you and your beloved! May your relationship always be built on trust, understanding and kindness, and may you find comfort and strength in each other through every chapter of life.

As you celebrate Karwa Chauth, may your home be filled with happiness and your heart with gratitude for the love you share. May the years ahead bring you good health, prosperity and countless reasons to smile.

Wishing all couples celebrating Karwa Chauth a beautiful day filled with love and cherished traditions. May your commitment to each other continue to inspire you, and may your marriage flourish with happiness and harmony.

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Happy Karwa Chauth 2026 Greetings

Warm greetings on Karwa Chauth 2026! May this beautiful festival bring love, happiness and prosperity to your married life, strengthening the bond you share with your partner.

May the glow of the Karwa Chauth moon fill your life with joy, your home with peace and your relationship with everlasting affection. Wishing you a blessed celebration!

May your marriage be filled with trust, understanding, shared dreams and countless precious memories. Happy Karwa Chauth! May your marriage be filled with trust, understanding, shared dreams and countless precious memories. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Sending you heartfelt greetings on this auspicious occasion. May your marriage be filled with trust, understanding, shared dreams and countless precious memories. Happy Karwa Chauth!

May the traditions of Karwa Chauth bring renewed hope and happiness into your life. Wishing you and your partner a lifetime of companionship, good health and togetherness.

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On this special day, may your prayers be answered and your love continue to grow stronger with every passing year. Have a beautiful and blessed Karwa Chauth 2026!

May the moonlight of Karwa Chauth illuminate your journey together, bringing warmth to your hearts and happiness to every moment you share. Heartiest greetings to you and your family!

Wishing you a joyful Karwa Chauth filled with beautiful traditions, festive celebrations and the warmth of your loved ones. May love and harmony always flourish in your home.

May this Karwa Chauth bring you closer to your partner and remind you of the beauty of patience, devotion and mutual respect. Sending you my warmest wishes for a happy celebration!