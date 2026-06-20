Happy International Yoga Day 2026 Wishes: Best Quotes, Images, Photos, Status and Captions to Share

Happy International Yoga Day 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Photos, Status and Captions: Celebrated on June 21, every year, International Yoga Day has become one of the most significant international days celebrated across the world.

The idea of International Yoga Day was introduced by Narendra Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014. Acknowledging yoga’s global popularity and its roots in ancient Indian traditions, the United Nations subsequently passed a resolution designating June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, receiving unprecedented support from member nations.

indianexpress.com has curated wishes and greetings you can send to celebrate International Yoga Day to your friends and family.