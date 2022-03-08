Happy International Women’s Day 2022: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes and Greetings

Happy International Women’s Day 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day across the world to promote women’s rights and honour their achievements across the political, economic, social and cultural spheres. The origins of International Women’s Day can be traced back to the many socialist movements witnessed in the early 20th century.

Adopted by the United Nations in the year 1977 and aided by the second and third waves of Feminism, this day is a reminder of the grit and determination of women all across the world.

Over the years, the UN has celebrated the day on the basis of different themes centered on women’s rights and issues. The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Happy Women's Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes: Happy Women's Day.

*There is no force more powerful than a woman’s determination to rise.

*The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.

Happy International Women's Day 2022 Wishes: "She believed she could, so she did."

*Happy Women’s Day. I wish you all my luck. May the universe conspire to make things happen for you.

*Always keep your face forward to the sunshine with pride and dignity. Happy Women’s Day 2021.

Happy International Women's Day 2022 Wishes: "Where there is a woman, there is magic."

* To tell a woman everything she cannot do is to tell her what she can!

*Having you in my life makes me grateful and inspired every day! Happy Women’s Day

Happy International Women's Day 2022 Wishes: Little girls with dreams become women with vision.

*Every life begins with a woman. Respect and encourage every woman for what she is. Woman, you are always loved and appreciated. Happy Women’s Day!

Happy Women's Day 2022 Wishes Images: Well-behaved women rarely make history

*Here’s to strong women: May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.

