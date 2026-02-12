Happy Hug Day 2026: Top 50+ Romantic Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Photos For Your Love

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Happy Hug Day 2026: Romantic Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card: Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Beginning February 7, Valentine’s week-long celebrations of love started with Rose Day and will end with Valentine’s Day on February 14.
One special day that is celebrated during the week to express warmth and love is Hug Day, which is annually celebrated on February 12, marking another important expression of love.
This year, in 2026, it’s falling on a Thursday. It is a day to strengthen bonds through physical affection. Make this day even more special by sending these hug day wishes and quotes to your loved ones from our curated picks.
One hug from you is enough to fix my worst days and make my best days magical. 💞
Happy Hug Day 2026! Your arms are my safest home and my sweetest comfort.
Let me wrap you in my arms and remind you how deeply, madly, endlessly I love you. Happy Hug Day!
If love had a shape, it would be your arms around me. Stay close, today and always. 🤍
Here’s a warm, tight, never-ending hug for the one who makes my life brighter every single day. 🤗
A hug from you feels like peace, comfort, and happiness all rolled into one.
On this Hug Day, I just want to hold you a little longer and smile a little wider.
Sending you the softest, sweetest hug filled with love and gratitude. Happy Hug Day 2026!
May our hugs always be tight, our hearts closer, and our smiles bigger. 💕
To my life partner, my best friend, my forever love—your hug is still my favorite place after all this time. Happy Hug Day!
Marriage is beautiful because every day ends in your arms. I’m so lucky to call you mine. 🤍
Through every argument, laugh, and dream—we always find our way back to each other’s embrace.
No matter how many years pass, I’ll never stop needing your warm, reassuring hug. 💑
Happy Hug Day to my husband/wife—the one whose arms I want around me for the rest of my life.
Delhi High Court dismisses petition by Delhi Waqf Board seeking protection for six mosques in Central Vista area undergoing redevelopment. Tender by CPWD for redevelopment of Krishi Bhawan and Shastri Bhawan raises concerns about Qadeemi Masjid, which does not appear in proposed building map.