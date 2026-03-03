Happy Holi Wishes Images 2026: Best Holi Wishes, Quotes, Status, Messages, Image, Greetings Cards to share with your friends & family

Happy Holi 2026 Wishes: With the festival of colours fast approaching, spread the joy of the occasion by sharing these special wishes and greetings curated by indianexpress.com that you can send to your loved ones.

Happy Holi 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Image, Greetings Cards: The festival of colours, known as Holi, is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals, after Diwali, celebrated with enthusiasm and joy. Also referred to as Rangwali Holi, Badi Holi, and Dhulandi, this vibrant festival marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter, and will be celebrated tomorrow, on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

Happy Holi 2026: Wishes to Share with Family

May this Holi bring vibrant colours of happiness, health, and prosperity into our home. Happy Holi 2026!