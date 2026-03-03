Happy Holi Wishes Images 2026: Best Holi Wishes, Quotes, Status, Messages, Image, Greetings Cards to share with your friends & family

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Happy Holi 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Image, Greetings Cards: The festival of colours, known as Holi, is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals, after Diwali, celebrated with enthusiasm and joy. Also referred to as Rangwali Holi, Badi Holi, and Dhulandi, this vibrant festival marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter, and will be celebrated tomorrow, on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.
With the festival of colours fast approaching, spread the joy of the occasion by sharing these special wishes and greetings curated by indianexpress.com that you can send to your loved ones.
May this Holi bring vibrant colours of happiness, health, and prosperity into our home. Happy Holi 2026!
Wishing my wonderful family a festival filled with love, laughter, and togetherness.
May the colours of Holi strengthen our bond and fill our hearts with joy.
On this beautiful festival, I pray our family stays united, blessed, and full of happiness.
Let’s celebrate the spirit of Holi with gratitude for the love we share every day.
May this Holi wash away all worries and paint our lives with peace and success.
Thankful to celebrate another Holi with the most amazing family. Stay blessed!
May our home always be as colourful and cheerful as this festival.
Sending warm hugs and colourful wishes to my dear family this Holi 2026.
May the festival of colours brighten our lives with endless joy and harmony.
Holi is brighter because of friends like you. Let’s make it unforgettable!
May your life be filled with crazy colours, sweet moments, and epic memories this Holi.
Here’s to splashing happiness and spreading smiles. Happy Holi, my friend!
Let’s celebrate, laugh louder, and colour outside the lines this Holi 2026!
Friends make every festival special—thanks for adding colour to my life.
Wishing you a Holi full of fun, food, and fantastic vibes!
May your year ahead be as vibrant as today’s colours.
Get ready for colours, music, and non-stop celebration. Happy Holi!
Life is more colourful with true friends. Grateful for you this Holi.
May our friendship always shine brighter than the brightest gulal!
Let the colours of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness 🎨✨
Life is the most colourful festival—celebrate it every day
Dip yourself in joy, splash kindness, and spread love. Happy Holi 2026 🎉💛
Holi: When hearts connect in every shade of happiness
Add colours to your thoughts, positivity to your actions 🌈🌟
Celebrate the triumph of good over evil this Holi
Colour your life with gratitude and laughter
Holi vibes only: bright smiles and brighter days 😎🌞
May your dreams bloom in every colour imaginable
This Holi, paint your world with love 💖🎉