Happy Holika Dahan and Holi 2026 Wishes, Image Quotes, HD Images, Message, Photos, WhatsApp Status, Video, Captions To Share Your Loved Ones on Chhoti Holi

Happy Holika Dahan and Holi 2026 Wishes, Image, Quotes, Message, Photos, WhatsApp Status, Video: Holi, often referred to as the “Festival of Colours”, is celebrated over two days: Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, which represents the triumph of good over evil is being celebrated today, on Tuesday, March 3, while the main event, Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi, which marks the arrival of spring and the conclusion of winter, will be celebrated tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

As Choti Holi is being celebrated today, indianexpress.com has put together a collection of special wishes and greeting cards to share with friends and family.

Happy Holi 2026: Holika Dahan and Holi wishes to share with friends and family

Wishing my wonderful family a Holi blessed with good health, prosperity, and togetherness.

May the festival of colours strengthen our bond and paint our lives with beautiful memories. Happy Holi!

On this joyous occasion, may laughter echo in our home and hearts remain forever connected.

May the colours of Holi brighten every corner of our lives and bring peace to our family. May the colours of Holi brighten every corner of our lives and bring peace to our family.

Celebrating Holi 2026 with gratitude for the love and support that makes our family so special.

May this festival wash away worries and fill our hearts with positivity and hope.

Sending warm Holi wishes to the pillars of my life—my family. Stay blessed and joyful!

Let’s celebrate the spirit of unity and forgiveness this Holi and cherish the gift of family.

May our family always stay as colourful, vibrant, and beautiful as the festival of Holi itself.

Wishing you a Holi 2026 bursting with fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories, my friend!

May your life be as colourful and bright as the shades of Holi. Enjoy every moment!

Cheers to friendship and festive vibes—have a spectacular and safe Holi!

May this Holi bring new adventures, sweet surprises, and endless joy into your life.

Let’s splash colours of happiness and make this Holi the craziest one yet!

Sending you vibrant wishes filled with positivity, success, and lots of sweet treats. Sending you vibrant wishes filled with positivity, success, and lots of sweet treats.

May the colours of Holi strengthen our friendship and create memories to cherish forever.

Here’s to a Holi full of laughter, music, and playful moments with amazing friends like you.

May this festival mark the beginning of new goals and colourful achievements in your life.

Play safe, laugh loud, and celebrate big—Happy Holi 2026, my dear friend!

Happy Holi 2026: Quotes for the festival of colours

“Holi is the time to express joy through colours and let love shine brighter than ever.”

“May the vibrant hues of Holi 2026 paint your life with happiness, prosperity, and success.”

“Holi reminds us that after every dark night, life blooms again in beautiful colours.”

“Celebrate Holi not just with colours, but with kindness, forgiveness, and renewed hope.”

“Let the colours of Holi fill your heart with positivity and your days with endless smiles.”

