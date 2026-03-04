Happy Holi 2026: Top Holi Wishes, Image, Greetings, Messages, Wallpaper, Pictures And WhatsApp Status To Share Your Loved Once

Happy Holi 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Image: Celebrate this festival with love, laughter, and positivity. Happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2026 Wishes, Image, Greetings, Messages, Wallpaper, Pictures and WhatsApp Status: Today, Wednesday, March 4, marks the celebration of Holi, the festival of colours. It celebrates the arrival of spring and celebrates the triumph of good over evil; families and friends come together to play with gulal, join in the vibrant festivities, and savour traditional treats.

Celebrate the festival of colours today by sharing these wishes and greetings curated by indianexpress.com with your loved ones, friends, family, colleagues, and more.

Happy Holi 2026! May this festival of colors brighten your life with joy, prosperity, and beautiful moments that stay with you forever.