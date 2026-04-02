Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, and Photos

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, WhatsApp Status, Pics: India will be celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman, the Monkey Lord, on Thursday, April 2 , 2026. Lord Hanuman, an ardent devotee of Lord Ram, stands as a symbol of strength, bravery, service and devotion. Devotees all across the country celebrate this festival with much fervour. With the auspicious occasion just around the corner, indianexpress.com has curated some of the best and heartfelt wishes and photo greeting cards to share with near and dear ones.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2026 Wishes: Messages, Quotes, Images, Photos, Status and Greetings for Lord Hanuman Birth Anniversary

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes

Wishing you strength, courage, and devotion on this blessed Hanuman Jayanti.

May Lord Hanuman bless you with fearlessness and unwavering faith.

Wishing you peace, prosperity, and divine blessings today and always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman Jayanti 2026 Date: When is Hanuman Jayanti in India?

Jai Bajrang Bali! May your life be filled with positivity and protection. Jai Bajrang Bali! May your life be filled with positivity and protection.

May Hanuman Ji remove all obstacles and guide you to success.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti! May your heart be filled with devotion and your mind with courage.

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On this sacred day of Hanuman Jayanti, may you be blessed with strength and wisdom.

May Lord Hanuman protect you from all negativity and harm.

Wishing you happiness and success with Hanuman Ji’s blessings. Wishing you happiness and success with Hanuman Ji’s blessings.

May devotion and strength always stay with you. Wishing you and your family a blessed Hanuman Jayanti!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti! Let faith in Hanuman Ji lead you to victory in life.

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Wishing you and your family a joyful and blessed Hanuman Jayanti.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Quotes

“May Lord Hanuman bless you with strength, courage, and unwavering devotion—Happy Hanuman Jayanti.”

“Wishing you a life filled with faith, fearlessness, and divine protection this Hanuman Jayanti.”

“On this sacred day, may Hanuman Ji remove all obstacles and fill your life with positivity.”

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“May your heart be as strong as Hanuman’s and your devotion as pure—Happy Hanuman Jayanti.”

“With the blessings of Bajrang Bali, may you conquer every challenge in life.”

“Wishing you peace, power, and devotion on this blessed Hanuman Jayanti.” “Wishing you peace, power, and devotion on this blessed Hanuman Jayanti.”

“May Hanuman Ji guide you on the path of truth, strength, and righteousness.”

“Let faith in Lord Hanuman bring courage and success into your life.”

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“May your life be filled with divine strength and endless blessings this Hanuman Jayanti.”

“Wishing you a fearless mind and a devoted heart with Hanuman Ji’s grace.”

“May Lord Hanuman protect you and bring prosperity and happiness to your home.”

“On Hanuman Jayanti, may you be blessed with strength, wisdom, and inner peace.”

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Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Photo Greeting Cards for WhatsApp Status

Jai Hanuman—may your life be filled with strength, devotion, and divine blessings.

With Hanuman Ji’s grace, may courage and peace always stay with you.

Stay strong, stay faithful—Happy Hanuman Jayanti. 🚩

May Bajrang Bali remove all obstacles and guide your path. May Bajrang Bali remove all obstacles and guide your path.

Faith in Hanuman, strength in life—Happy Hanuman Jayanti. 🙏

May your heart be fearless and your soul full of devotion.

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Divine protection and endless courage—Hanuman Jayanti blessings to you. 🔱

Let devotion be your power and faith your strength. 💪

With Hanuman Ji’s blessings, may you rise above every challenge.

Peace, power, and positivity—wishing you a blessed Hanuman Jayanti.

Jai Bajrang Bali—may your life be protected and prosperous. Jai Bajrang Bali—may your life be protected and prosperous.

Celebrate strength, faith, and devotion—Happy Hanuman Jayanti. 🌸